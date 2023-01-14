 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Curtain raiser | Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: Books, borders and everything in between

Faizal Khan
Jan 14, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST

Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah's keynote address will kick off the 16th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival on January 19.

Jaipur Literature Festival, the 'Kumbh Mela of Literature'.

The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will have a Nobel Prize winner for the second successive year. After Indian-American economist Abhijit V Banerjee, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics with wife Esther Duflo in 2019, led the festival speakers last year, JLF will see another Nobel laureate, Tanzanian-origin British author Abdulrazak Gurnah, on the opening day of the five-day event beginning on January 19.

Tanzanian-origin British author Abdulrazak Gurnah, the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021, will deliver the keynote address of the 16th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival to be held from January 19 to 23.

Gurnah, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021, will deliver the keynote address. The author of such acclaimed novels as Afterlives (2020), By the Sea (2001) and Paradise (1994), is expected to delve at length on identity and borders drawing from his own experience as an 18-year-old refugee in England more than four decades ago. In his first visit to JLF, described as the "Kumbh Mela of Literature", the Zanzibar-born author is certain to reminisce about growing up in an archipelago on the East African coast that had a huge population of migrants from India.

"It is a special year. We have so many new award-winning writers, those who have won the Nobel Prize, Booker Prize, Pulitzer, Sahitya Akademi award and many more," says festival producer Sanjoy K Roy, who predicts this year's programming to reflect the state of the world. "The writers will make sense of the world for us," says Roy, managing director of JLF producer Teamwork Arts.

"There is a session on Russia about how the Ukrainian invasion got to the point where it is today. There is so much of history and geopolitics, economy and environment, technology and climate justice, and many sessions on democracy," says Roy. "The speakers from India and abroad will also break down the wall between the arts and science."

After a deferred hybrid edition during March last year, the JLF will be returning as a physical edition to its new venue, the Hotel Clarks Amer, where it moved from its former heritage venue, the Diggi Palace."The Clarks Amer will be JLF's permanent venue," says Roy. During the last edition, Gurnah had joined the 2021 Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut and Abhijit V Banerjee in speaking at online sessions of the festival that was streamed across the world. "We will continue to stream the festival sessions online like last year. The sessions from three venues will be live and the remaining two will be deferred," adds Roy.