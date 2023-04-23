 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Bournvita row: The sugar high and its effects

Shoba Narayan
Apr 23, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics' “JUNCS” guidelines on children's diet recommend avoiding Junk foods, Ultraprocessed foods, Nutritionally inappropriate foods, Carbonated soft drinks and beverages, and Sugar-sweetened foods and drinks.

Often when parents try to cut back on candy and chips, they face peer pressure in the form of other children who bring sugary or salty treats to school and the playground. (Representational image: Alex Green via Pexels)

Come on now, be honest.  Have you done this as a parent? You want your child to drink a glass of milk but they protest. So you load it up with a couple of spoons of sugar or maybe Bournvita in order to get them to drink the healthy “dhoodh” (milk) that gives them calcium for their bones.

Certainly, this is how I grew up.  Recently, Revant Himatsingka, a social media influencer called out Cadbury Bournvita, a “healthy drink” company on a viral video which showed how much sugar and preservatives the packet had. In response, the company issued a legal notice.  The influencer took down his video and apologized. But his message stuck and made people look at packaged beverages in a new light. “You can buy a Bournvita packet for Rs 30 from any shop but after seeing the video, people in my area are returning to homemade sathu-maavu kanji (sprouted pulses mix),” said Geeta Kumaresh who works as a cook in Bangalore.

This chain of events underlines what all of us instinctively know: that packaged food, however well-packaged is bad for us. Says Dr Gayathri Vasant, a pediatrician at Shishu Clinic in Bangalore: “Inadvertently, the amount of sugar, salt and preservatives that comes into our diet through bread, biscuits and health drinks is enormous and not at all recommended.  Even if you as a parent try to be strict and not send these junk foods in your child’s lunch box, you will experience tremendous peer pressure because other children may bring chips, biscuits and snacks to school. So your child will come home and demand the same. The problem is also that these packaged foods are tasty.  If you give your child some cash, do you think that they will go out and buy fruit or a packet of kurkure or biscuits – which are high in salt and sugar?”

As Dr Vasant says, the killer combination (literally) of easy access, high calorific value and good taste makes it hard for parents and children to resist the temptation. To that end, the Indian Academy of Pediatrics has issued what they call a “JUNCS” guidelines to help parents choose what is right for their children.  The foods that are not desirable include J: junk foods, U: ultraprocessed foods, N: nutritionally inappropriate foods, C: carbonated soft drinks and beverages, and S: sugar-sweetened foods and drinks.