Book review: Why Salman Rushdie's Victory City is the perfect historical fiction for our time

No writer writes in a vacuum, and no reader reads in a vacuum either. Victory City, Salman Rushdie's 15th novel - and his first since an attack in New York in August 2022 affected his vision in one eye and the nerves of one hand - is no exception.

In a 2015 interview to Harvard Business Review (HBR), Rushdie had said that he writes a new book when an idea keeps "nagging" at him. Rewriting history, religious bias, gender bias - Rushdie seems to be responding to all of these in Victory City.

Yet in my reading of the book, I couldn't shake a comparison with something else, something very 2020s. Let me explain. Victory City launched on February 9, 2023, soon after Google announced Bard. Like ChatGPT, Bard is powered by language-based generative AI. This is, of course, a happy coincidence.

Trained on data from the real world, chatbots like Bard and Open AI's ChatGPT create phrases and sentences in response to a query; they make something (articles, emails, cover letters, even mistakes) out of nothing. And this generative quality is part of the reason they've caught the fancy of the world.

This idea of creating something out of nothing pervades other tech crazes, too. Think back to the iconic war for pixels on Reddit's Place - each user could place one pixel on a global canvas every five minutes. Groups formed in double-quick time to manifest their version on the largest piece of this online canvas they could corner - sometimes by deleting other people's work.

Manifesting a whole world with many realities is also at the heart of Victory City, where the female protagonist exercises divine power to raise an entire city from magic seeds - the city, complete with homes, barns, people, marketplaces, and an army run by women, arises in a single day as its future kings look on.

And while manifesting in the tech sense would not have been top of mind for Rushdie in his retelling of the story of the Vijayanagara Kingdom, the similarities are hard to ignore once you go down that rabbit hole. (Come to think of it, the idea of creating something out of words and ideas is what the novelist does, too.)

Sample this section, where the prophetess Pampa Kampana pauses her work briefly to explain what she's doing to a foreigner and future lover Domingo Nunes: "A whole city, people of all kinds and ages, blooming from the earth on the same day, such flowers have no souls, they don't know who they are, because the truth is they are nothing. But such truth is unacceptable." To "cure the multitude of its unreality", she goes on, it is important to give these people back stories, personal histories of friendships and rivalries, failures and accomplishments, likes and dislikes. She does this by whispering words, which magically find the most suitable people for those histories and attributes.

The power of these words becomes apparent immediately. Pampa's words rid Domingo of his stutter. They also foretell his death - but that comes later in the story, after Domingo has played his part in making Bisnaga's armory stronger.

As Pampa Kampana's city (named Bisnaga by Domingo who can't pronounce Vijayanagara) takes shape, so does the world of the novel. It all feels very meta. And yet, very immersive as you picture the architecture of the place and the colour of Domingo's red-of-the-sun-as-it-set hair in your mind.

Ironically, Victory City is also reminder of why ChatGPT and Bard won't replace writers - and not just of Rushdie's calibre - any time soon. Because beyond a point, creation, as Pampa Kampana tells us, simply cannot rely on what has been but must lean on the imagination. ***

To be sure, none of this takes away from the other themes of Victory City - and there are quite a few key ones: a feminist rewriting of a bloody history of war and conquest, an examination of how insidiously discrimination and bigotry eventually enter even a new world, and how power corrupts.

As with some of Rushdie's previous works (Midnight's Children, for example), there's a lightness in the writing especially where the ideas are weighty. Case in point: When Pampa Kampana's mother walks into sacrificial flames along with other women whose husbands have been killed in war, Pampa at nine years old is left to fend for herself. As she vows that she wouldn't be killing herself for any man, she hears the goddess speak through her. "Pampa, the human being, began to listen to the words of Pampa, the goddess, coming out of her mouth. She had no more control over them than a member of the audience has over the monologue of the star, and her career as a prophet and miracle worker began," writes Rushdie.

In the 2015 HBR interview, Rushdie had explained: "I’ve always felt that a writer should also have some relationship with language that changes all the time—new voices, new styles, new manners—and that’s a constant wrestling match. What’s most difficult is that it should not feel difficult to the reader. But I’m making it sound like it’s only hard work. It’s not. It’s actually the most enjoyable thing I can think of doing."

Without giving too many spoilers then, suffice it to say that Victory City (which Rushdie has said in interviews, he had finished writing and editing before the August 2022 attack) is a fun book to read and maybe even re-read.