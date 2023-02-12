 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book review: Why Salman Rushdie's Victory City is the perfect historical fiction for our time

Chanpreet Khurana
Feb 12, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST

Rewriting history, religious bias, gender bias - Rushdie seems to be responding to all of these prompts in Victory City.

Salman Rushdie was attacked just before delivering a lecture in New York in August 2022.

No writer writes in a vacuum, and no reader reads in a vacuum either. Victory City, Salman Rushdie's 15th novel - and his first since an attack in New York in August 2022 affected his vision in one eye and the nerves of one hand - is no exception.

In a 2015 interview to Harvard Business Review (HBR), Rushdie had said that he writes a new book when an idea keeps "nagging" at him. Rewriting history, religious bias, gender bias - Rushdie seems to be responding to all of these in Victory City.

Yet in my reading of the book, I couldn't shake a comparison with something else, something very 2020s. Let me explain. Victory City launched on February 9, 2023, soon after Google announced Bard. Like ChatGPT, Bard is powered by language-based generative AI. This is, of course, a happy coincidence.

Trained on data from the real world, chatbots like Bard and Open AI's ChatGPT create phrases and sentences in response to a query; they make something (articles, emails, cover letters, even mistakes) out of nothing. And this generative quality is part of the reason they've caught the fancy of the world.