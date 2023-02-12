 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Book review: 'We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies' puts exile under a microscope

Karthik Keramalu
Feb 12, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

Tsering Yangzom Lama’s debut novel 'We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies', about a family that's displaced following China’s invasion of Tibet, was shortlisted for the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Tibetan traditions and gods, apart from its characters, make Lama’s novel quite unforgettable. (Photo: Shalender Kumar via Pexels)

So many people have so many struggles. But the struggles of refugees will always be haunting.

The soul of Tsering Yangzom Lama’s debut novel We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies, which was shortlisted for the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize, probably rests in the statement, “For those of us who cannot return home, all the world is a dream.” It’s a riveting line that examines the nature of exile under the gaze of a microscope.

Lama’s narrative is rooted in the brutality of displacement. And, as a result, hopelessness becomes a guiding force rather than a mere background tool. Home can mean different things to different people. Well, it can also be a combination of things, such as cuisines, languages, friends, and families. But what tops it all is usually the country we are attached to, either by birth or history. And history can, again, mean different things. In this novel, though, it strictly refers to the events that are related to China’s invasion of Tibet.

We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies is divided into four sections in which Lama focuses on the lives of different members of a family. It begins in 1960 with Lhamo and Tenkyi (older and younger sister, respectively) losing their parents and follows their journey for around 50 years by detailing their hardships and romantic escapades. The other principal characters are Dolma (Lhamo’s daughter) and Samphel (Lhamo’s lover).