Book review | The Miracle Makers: This surreal, all-too-real story simply had to be told

R. Kaushik
Mar 26, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

Bharat Sundaresan and Gaurav Joshi's The Miracle Makers is an exhilarating account of the greatest cricket series of all time

Images of Ajinkya Rahane responding to 36 all out with a series-turning century will be etched in cricket lovers' memory for ever

‘One hour of madness’. How often have we not heard this phrase in cricket

One hour of madness in New Delhi last month perhaps cost Australia a shot at a rare Test series win in India. On the ascendancy at that stage, Australia swept to their doom on the third morning in a crazy passage of play, putting on a masterclass in the art of frittering away the advantage.

One hour of madness in Adelaide two-and-a-quarter years back ushered in the darkest chapter in Indian history, a nadir from where there seemed no way back up after they were bowled out for their lowest Test score, also on the third morning of the pink-ball, day-night Test.

The Miracle Makers, By Bharat Sundaresan and Gaurav Joshi; Penguin; 240 pages;Rs 399.00