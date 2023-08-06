Book review | 'Strange Burdens' delves into Rahul Gandhi's politics over 20 years

The Supreme Court last week cleared the way for Rahul Gandhi to return to Parliament, though it is unclear when he would be reinstated to Lok Sabha.

A new book on Rahul Gandhi says his heart and ideological leanings are in the right place and he is fast rising to life’s biggest challenge that will unfold next year when India gets ready to select a new government. Will he? Yes, says author Sugata Srinivasaraju in his book Strange Burdens: The Politics and Predicament of Rahul Gandhi that talks of the 53-year-old politician’s insurmountable burdens, including fighting politicians who he says are breaking democratic norms to silence him.

And it is not an easy task.

Srinivasaraju plays it safe in the beginning; he writes this book is not exactly an autobiography, it only analyses Gandhi’s ideas, leadership, reasons and emotions ever since he went into politics in March 2004. The book then explains what Gandhi wants - and if his party knows his mind and follows it diligently. Srinivasaraju then grows bold, saying Gandhi is no longer the reluctant politician; he is now dancing with the wolves and walking with the lions in India’s big political arena. He is fully aware of the expectations his party and the combined Opposition has from him; to win the big battle. It is a huge one, almost like scaling Mount Everest. As of now, Srinivasaraju writes, Gandhi is at the base camp.

The book goes on explains Gandhi’s biggest challenge.

The Supreme Court last week cleared the way for Gandhi to return to Parliament, though it is unclear when he would be reinstated to Lok Sabha. The apex court’s decision reversed a lower court’s ruling that had sentenced Gandhi, the great grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru, to two years in prison and therefore disqualified him from the legislature. The book says his responsibilities will increase immensely. He will return to Parliament and run in next year’s national elections. And it is a contest that will pit him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The book reiterates Gandhi is no longer an ineffectual politician. He has a following that is growing, and growing fast. His expulsion from Parliament prompted an outcry from over a dozen political parties. The political parties even called his expulsion a dangerous precedent for India’s political institutions.

In his words

Like many others, I was keen to hear the words of Gandhi - the writer has, for some strange reasons, plugged this at the end of the book. The author does not use any direct quotes (maybe he used those for his newspaper copy), while talking about the essence of two meetings between the author and Gandhi, one in 2014 and another in 2018.

So, what did Gandhi say?

He did not talk like a politician and was a bit text-bookish, Srinivasaraju writes. But then, he had an idea of India, which he explained in detail to the author. Gandhi, Srinivasaraju writes, made it clear that he hates crony capitalism and also that it is not in his blood to use bad language. “My sanskars do not permit me to use a certain kind of language, I judge my choice of words on that touchstone.” The interview appeared elsewhere, and the author admits it did not create any sensation. Probably he was careful about his words, the Karnataka elections were round the corner. Gandhi knew one swallow (read Karnataka) does not make it a great summer for the Congress, he must stop Narendra Modi from getting a third consecutive term as prime minister.

Gandhi also impressed the author with his deep understanding of the Indian media and agreed that journalism’s core values were floundering. He even asked the author why one particular media group was the way it was - the author does not name the group. He said he wanted to understand this trend from some international media houses as well. Interestingly, Gandhi also shared some of his thoughts on the media and said why it was a problem for India’s displaced editors to gather Rs 100 crore to run a media venture. “He wanted a list of editors who were displaced. He wondered if he could meet them individually and organize a press conference. He said even a hundred like-minded names would be fine. The larger question he was trying to pose was how the media could be ‘corrected’ or ‘reformed’.”

Vintage Books, 336 pages; Rs 699.

At least he is thinking of the media in a nation where the Prime Minister has not addressed the media for nearly a decade. I remember one of Gandhi’s pressers where he told a reporter that the Gandhi he was seeking is dead. “I have killed Rahul Gandhi.” The reporter nearly fell off his chair. Gandhi had some interesting thoughts, so says the book, but I would still ask the editor: Who would define what is right and what is wrong for the media in India? I remembered Gandhi’s words somewhere in the book: “We do not respect knowledge, but respect only position.” The author makes some valid points in the book on India’s dynastic politics. Writes Srinivasaraju: “Rahul Gandhi is called a dynast, but caste is the biggest dynastic idea in India. As long as that is central in Indian society, speaking of dynastic politics may not make real sense.” Brilliant lines.

Srinivasaraju has not crossed the thin, red line. He has walked carefully throughout the book, raising some valid lines for Gandhi and juxtaposed it with the politician’s newly acquired image. The book makes it clear Gandhi is indeed the voice of the Opposition, and he must lead the fight for the voice of India. And it is because Gandhi’s ejection from Parliament occurred against the background of warnings by academics, political analysts and Opposition parties.

Those who publicly welcomed Gandhi’s ejection and called it a lawful punishment, may not like the book. But that should not worry the author, and the publishers, Penguin India. If you are writing a political book, you please some, displease many.