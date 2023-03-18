 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book review: 'Raw Umber' by Sara Rai is a reflective, piercing personal account

Saurabh Sharma
Mar 18, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

'Raw Umber' is a celebration of multiculturalism and of the women of Sara Rai's household. Because the myth of Rai's grandfather Premchand is so overwhelming, it’s easier to miss her grandmother Shivarani Devi’s contributions, both participated in the freedom movements through their fiction.

Sara Rai, in 'Raw Umber', writes beautifully about her multicultural roots, sharing anecdotes and practices that may escape the increasingly polarising India of today. (Photo: Emma Gossett via Unsplash)

Sara Rai writes stories in Hindi and is a well-known editor and translator. She co-translated PEN/Nabokov Award for Achievement in International Literature 2023 recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla’s Blue is Like Blue: Stories, which won her multiple awards. Raw Umber: A Memoir (Context, an imprint of Westland, 2023, 240 pages, Rs 699) is Rai’s first original work in English.

While memoirs often tend to be solipsistic because of the unfiltered directness and personal-ness of the form, they do speak a universal language. Though people may or may not relate to the author’s particular circumstances, they experience emotions their story elicits. Additionally, any memoir, until and unless hinged on a specific aspect, must reveal the society as a whole. In that regard, Rai’s book meets all expectations.

She not only meticulously captures the socio-political aspects of India of her growing up years (the 1960s), but she also deftly dissects the personal and the political from a treasure trove of memories that she can’t help but remember so vividly. While the latter can only be experienced when one reads this book, sample this text that supports the former claim: “The toilet was the best room with a view into the garden and a door opening outside through which the sweeper entered to clean the bathroom.” In addition to the nostalgia, the sentence conveniently covers the class- and caste-based discriminatory practices followed by the Brahmanical society.