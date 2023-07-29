Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi’s engrossing debut novel revolves around issues of translation and cultural appropriation

At the start of the novel, the protagonist, Anisa, makes a living by writing subtitles for Bollywood films and hopes to be a celebrated translator one day. (File photo)

You might expect a debut novel dealing with the weighty issues of translation and appropriation too much to swallow. It’s a relief to find that Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi’s The Centre is gripping and fleet-footed. Siddiqi, who is from Karachi and now lives in London, has fashioned an engrossing work that explores relevant themes without being unduly didactic or explanatory.

Publisher: Zando; 288 pages.

As with Dave Eggers’s The Circle, this novel features a protagonist entering the belly of the beast and being changed by what she finds there. The narrator is the 30-something Anisa, who moved to England from Pakistan for her degree and has stayed on, “making mediocre karela cashew stir-fry, cranking the heating up to twenty-one and still freezing, and pretending to make a living by writing subtitles for Bollywood films”.

Anisa dreams of becoming a translator but is assailed by a vague sense of being thwarted, having to cope with “a feeling of a life not fully lived”. Into this life comes Adam, who puts her at ease with his shyness and awkward manner of courtship.

Somewhat surprisingly, it turns out that Adam is proficient in several languages and travels the world on translation gigs. They settle into “a cosy coupledom” and Anisa convinces herself that this is actual love, unlike the Bollywood “being-swept-off-your-feet, long-dances-in-the-rain type thing”.

The genre of the novel, as gradually becomes clear, is not romance but close to speculative horror, without going as far as the work of others such as Carmen Maria Machado. Siddiqi adeptly conveys a sense of off-kilter circumstances without creating an overly menacing atmosphere. The pages are enlivened by Anisa’s insouciant tone of voice, lived details, and exchanges with others such as her closest friend, a tarot-tantra consultant.

During a trip to Karachi to meet Anisa’s parents, Adam reveals that he has recently become fluent in Urdu too, much to her astonishment. Upon repeated probing, he reveals that his polyglot skills are due to stints at the Centre, “a super-elite, super-secret language school”.

Naturally, Anisa determines to visit the Centre herself, and this is when the novel moves to the heart of its subject. The institute claims to make people fluent in any language after 10 days of on-site immersion, and such is its repute that among the superstar visitors is one called Darzi Tez. (You can probably figure that one out for yourself.) We learn about its teaching methods, its vipassana-like schedule, and Anisa's growing connection with Shiba, the Indian-origin manager.

Anisa’s enmeshment with the Centre helps her realize the ambition of becoming an acclaimed translator - although one wishes that Siddiqi had spent a bit more time on the actual process of translation itself. The details of the works Anisa translates are fascinating in their own right: there’s a German text in which the protagonist learns the language of birds, leading to a shift in outlook; and a Russian one set in a future in which books are digital, and writers are able to change their novels after publication.

She also visits New Delhi with Shiba to meet the Centre’s founders and discovers unsettling secrets, following which more beans are spilled during an elaborate wedding. In the words of Anisa’s friend: “You think they’ll listen to a whole story about us without at least one shaadi scene? Those guys live for our sequins and jalebis.”

The Centre covers a lot of ground in showing how languages, cultures and attitudes feed on each other through a machinery of appropriation. Though the tone is self-assured throughout, with a sharp eye for hypocrisy, it also touches on related but tangential topics that can feel constrained in this context.

For example, there are Anisa’s reflections on India and Pakistan: the latter “has both great loathing and immense longing” for India, and for Indians, talk of Pakistan can turn into “full-on mourning for their completely fictitious long-lost perfect India of yesterday”. Point taken, Siddiqi.

The truth, as one character claims in defence of his actions, is that few people can “see beyond their prescribed little boxes of good and bad, wrong and right”. The ability “to digest an idea yourself - an idea that hasn’t been pre-digested - very few can do that”. In The Centre, Siddiqi wraps such ideas in an engrossing narrative that creates a willing and pleasurable suspension of disbelief.