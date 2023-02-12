 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Book review | ‘After Sappho’ intricately weaves life stories of iconic queer feminists

Saurabh Sharma
Feb 12, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

2022 Booker Prize longlisted Selby Wynn Schwartz's 'After Sappho' will be remembered as an extraordinary novel that celebrates women, calls out their erasure or rejection by male-dominated literary circles, and traces the historical figures who wrote on women loving women.

'Sappho and Erinna in a Garden at Mytilene', a painting by Simeon Solomon, 1840–1905 (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

Selby Wynn Schwartz’s After Sappho (2022, Picador, an imprint of Pan Macmillan, 288 pages) was longlisted for the 2022 Booker Prize. While it was surprising to find it not making it to the shortlist, it is and will be remembered as an extraordinary novel that celebrates women, calls out the erasure or rejection of their literary produce by male-dominated literary circles, and traces the historical figures who wrote on women loving women.

'After Sappho', by Selby Wynn Schwartz.

The novel is structured in the form of vignettes invoking whatever fragments of poetry by the Greek poet Sappho survive. In her lifetime, she wrote about female love and desire. In fact, the word "lesbian" is derived from her hometown, the island of Lesbos. But besides Sappho, the book also intricately weaves the life stories and works of one of the first openly lesbian writers, poets, feminists, and novelists who defied the norms. A few names include Lina Poletti, Rina Faccio, Virginia Woolf, and Sibilla Aleramo.

These women read Sappho before becoming one themselves. These women took inspiration from her works, changed their names, and helped upturn the order of society both literally and literary. These women did more than merely exist.