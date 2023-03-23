 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book excerpt | What are Shark Tank India judges looking for in a startup?

Moneycontrol Features
Mar 23, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

'Shark Tank India: Start-up Fundas from the Sharks and Participants', by Shark Tank India with Prerna Lidhoo, demystifies some of the criteria Sharks apply to pick winning pitches.

Shark Tank India is a reality show where entrepreneurs can pitch their start-ups for funding.

A new book by Shark Tank India with journalist Prerna Lidhoo lays down the startup principles that the Shark Tank India judges (Sharks from here on) swear by. Sample this: Fast, fearless, frugal are the three qualities Shark Tank India judge and co-founder of consumer electronics firm boAT, Aman Gupta, looks for in a startup. To eyewear company Lenskart's co-founder and Shark Peyush Goyal, empathy is a key trait that a company/entrepreneur must have. Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal explains that a bit of panic is actually good for startups. And Shark Vineeta Singh of SUGAR Cosmetics compares starting up to running a marathon - she's of course done both. Singh explains that adaptability is key - when it seems your startup has hit a dead-end, pivot.

Juggernaut Books; Rs399.

The book begins with some basic steps to starting up. (How basic, you ask? There's a short explainer on how stake sales affect valuation and a definition for Series A, B, C funding.) It then moves on to the traits each of the Sharks values, and claims to have found useful in their own startup journey. Finally, towards the end of the book, there's an example of a startup that embodies many of these qualities, and got funded by the Sharks in season 1 of the SonyLIV show. Here's an excerpt from this section:

Pratik Gadia: Stitching things together