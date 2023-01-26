English
    Book excerpt | The Shortest History of Democracy: The rise of monitory democracy

    Monitory Democracy "is a form of democracy defined by the rapid growth of many new kinds of extra-parliamentary, power-scrutinising mechanisms: ‘guide dog’, ‘watchdog’ and ‘barking dog’ institutions."

    John Keane
    January 26, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

    "During the 1952 Indian general election, the first held after independence, conservatives claimed that women’s involvement in politics threatened ancient caste and gender hierarchies. They had a point: energised by democracy’s egalitarianism, women’s turnout in elections and contributions to public life have since been rising steadily, often outstripping men’s participation, as in the 2015 elections in Bihar, the country’s poorest state." (Photo and caption from 'The Shortest History of Democracy')

    At the heart of democracy is the idea of impermanence—the ability to change periodically to reflect what the people say they want.

    In —a 229-page book packed with facts and dates and traversing the globe to find large movements and transnational trends in democracy, starting with the first popular assemblies of 2500BC Syria-Mesopotamia—author John Keane writes: "Democracy often takes reality by surprise. It stands on the side of earthly miracles. The dramatic arrest and public execution of kings and tyrants, unplanned mutiny of disgruntled citizens, unexpected resistance to military rule and cliffhanger parliamentary votes are among the dramas that catch the living by surprise and leave those who come after fascinated by how and why such breakthroughs occurred."

    The book also charts the development of democracy, from assembly to electoral democracy and finally monitory democracy. Reproduced below is the section on "The rise of monitory democracy":

    Developments in Senegal, South Africa, Brazil and elsewhere showed that in the decades after 1945, democracy was no longer a white-skinned, Western affair – as it had been, say, when Lord James Bryce wrote his classic Modern Democracies in 1921, or when a Natal-based historian of democracy spoke john keane book coverof election-based, parliamentary government as ‘largely the outcome of the character and historical development of Englishmen’, unsuited to ‘states where the population does not display the same talents for, or interest in, the management of public affairs’.