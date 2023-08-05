English
    Bombay Sweet Shop in Bandra: Step into this mithai shop for drool-worthy chaat

    Nothing revolutionary and not pretending to be. Bombay Sweet Shop in Bandra has managed to keep its whimsical spirit while introducing some culinary fun.

    Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
    August 05, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
    Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra, Mumbai

    Full confession: I am not a dessert person. I was in school, when the words ‘desert’ and ‘dessert’ came up. “Dessert is always spelled with two s’s,” my teacher said. “Because you always want two desserts.” Not me, I thought. I’m good with more dhokla! If it's a decision between sweet and savoury, I pick savoury every time. So, when I heard Bombay Sweet Shop opened a new outlet in Bandra with mithai and chaat I, the non-mithai lover, was relieved.

    Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra - Namkeen Slot Machine Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra - Namkeen Slot Machine

    The menu in true Hunger Inc. Hospitality style (they also own The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and Veronica’s) is reimagined, even whimsical but not gimmicky. The flavours take you back while the presentation keep you rooted in the present. Like the Chole Bhature Mezze. It came with a baked bhatura and the pindi chhole was pulverised into a velvety smooth hummus. It felt homey and totally uncontrived.

    “Chhole Bhature” Mezze at Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra Chhole Bhature Mezze at Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra

    The Avocado Dhokla Toastie is another indulgence. Here toasted dhokla is smeared with a sweet tomato chutney and topped with slices of avocado, sev and hot sauce. It’s tangy, fresh and pert. Girish Nayak, the man behind the mithai and the chaats at Bombay Sweet Shop, creates dishes that unsettle the senses and generate new sensations.

    Kota’s Famous Kadhi Chaat with Pyaaz Kachori at Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra Kota’s Famous Kadhi Chaat with Pyaaz Kachori at Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra

    The blockbuster on the menu? It’s the pyaaz kachori that came in a gooey mess of pumpkin kadhi, goat cheese raita and kachumber. Delicious! There’s also Indore’s famous bhutte ki kees jazzed up with burrata and corn chivda.

    All the while that I was tucking into my chaats, colourful tins of cookies, jars of chikkis and namkeen slot machines wink at me. Pull the lever, and the machine dispenses a free sample of the different namkeen offerings. It’s a small space with tightly packed tables that necessitate an intense buttock clench to slide through the gap. But there is seating outside the shop, too. If you are solo, grab the stool facing the busy streets and observe the hip Bandra crowd while your gulab jamun churros are getting ready.

    Gulab Jamun Churros at Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra Gulab Jamun Churros at Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra

    The mawa churros come teeming with a bouncy crumb and rivulets of gooey happiness — read pistachio white chocolate sauce, vanilla cream sauce and a Malabar pepper dark chocolate sauce.

    Cherry Gola Granita (vegan) at Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra Cherry Gola Granita (vegan) at Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra

    I should have stopped there but I got swayed by a moving mountain of Cherry Gola Granita. All this sharply honed faff aside, does it taste good? Yes. It was delightfully reticent in sugariness despite the almond cream. But I am still not a dessert person.

    Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra Retail Display Bombay Sweet Shop, Bandra Retail Display

    Bombay Sweet Shop, Darvesh Royale, Perry Cross Road, Bandra West, Mumbai. Tel: +91 8655428311  

