Bengali New Year: 8 Kolkata eateries for best dal and bhaja this Poila Baisakh

Kamalika Mukherjee
Apr 09, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

If there's one constant in the lives of Bengalis, and on days like the Bengali New Year, celebrated on April 15, it is the love of food. Contrary to its stereotype, Bengali food has enough and more vegetarian fares too. If you are in Kolkata on Poila Baisakh, and craving a good thali, head to these places.

The Bengali new year is synonymous with new clothes, copious amounts of food, festivities and family gatherings — this is also when traders and businessmen open a new khero’r khata or ledger book to keep note of their transactions. But historically speaking, there are two theories about the introduction of the Bengali calender.

One states that it was introduced in 1584 AD to help with the collection of land taxes post-spring harvest during Akbar’s regime and the other one points to King Shashanka of Gauda who introduced the Bangabdo on April 12, 594 AD, which also coincided with his year of coronation, thus marking the new year.

For us city dwellers, noboborsho (new year) marks the beginning of summer and we can vividly recall Esho hey boishakh playing out in speakers at every para (local neighbourhood). We Bengalis, like it or not, absolutely love to indulge ourselves gastronomically and when it’s the new year, there’s certainly no two ways about it. The trifecta — bhaat, dal, and bhaja (fritters) is the undisputed champion of any Bengali meal and while we have all waxed poetic about a fish qalia or kosha mangsho too often, let us take a minute to appreciate the OG — dal and bhaja, a constant on our plates.

Listed below are places that dish out some seriously good stuff, so, pull out that tant er saree or Dhakai Jamdani (block print kurta and pyjama if you’re a guy) and head out. Like a true-blue Bong, don’t forget the bhaat ghum (afternoon siesta) after.