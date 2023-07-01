Bawri restaurant review: Chef Amninder Sandhu's new Goa outpost brings back old Indian cooking techniques

Bawri in Assagao has a 9,500 sq ft open-air space.

Bawri in Assagao is all about regional Indian food. An 18 ft canopy shed here houses an open-fire Indian kitchen featuring tandoors, and an open-fire hearth and sigri take centre-stage to reinforces Bawri’s traditional cooking philosophy, while also making for an exciting spectacle.

Bubble Gum Jalebi at Bawri, Goa.

This fine-dining restaurant is not your quintessential Portuguese-villa-in-Goa-that's-now-a-restaurant. The interiors are rustic yet refined. The colour palette is warm, with bamboo and pottery by the local communities integrated to enhance the décor. There's a serene pond at the entrance that engulfs the spacious cabanas, for a quieter dining experience. Seating options range from traditional low-seating that promotes conviviality and better gut-health, to regular tables and an attractive bar shrouded in tropical greenery.

Food and drinks

Chef Amninder draws out bold and complex flavours from hyper-seasonal, local, and regional ingredients, cooked in pure ghee made with milk from grass-fed cows, cold-pressed oils, antibiotics-free poultry, and greens and spices from their regions of origin.

“When we conceptualized Bawri, we were certain that it would have two key ingredients - traditions that you rarely see anymore, and the warmth that you would experience when you went to your grandmother's or relatives’ place after a long time. We’re making you fall in love with Indian traditions and culture, while not just evoking, but also creating memories,” Chef Amninder says.

The dishes are cooked slowly, in heavy-bottomed copper lagans to build the intensity of flavours.

Taste test

First up, is the Kohlrabi Salad, with Beet, Pomelo, Cucumber, Pistachio, Kashmiri Honey made with Indian ingredients from various regions. The dish is skillfully executed, with fresh flavours.

The Naga crispy Pork salad bears her stamp and oozes freshness with ample crunch and a moreish fermented flavour.

The melt-in-the-mouth Kakori Kabab is elevated by sil-batta (stone crushed) chutney, characteristic of her style of cooking.

Gunpowder Paneer, Manipuri Black Rice Dosa, is a perfect example of Chef’s ability to blend flavours across regions.

Among large plates, the gutti aloo with dahi ki Khamiri roti, is familiar and comforting, with mellow flavours.

Chicken Bharta at Bawri, Goa

The wild mango curry served with Noolputtu, a la Coorg, using local mangoes, is a star. The sweet and tart flavours in a sticky, jam-like sauce, are a treat. Poultry lovers will drool over the mushy chicken bharta, while the Kala mutton with jowar bhakri is a match made in non-veg food heaven.

There are elaborate thalis available for lunch, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. The presentation is appealing; no fussy food here, but rather dishes that draw on old family recipes and flavours from across India.

The grand finale to a robust meal, is the bubble gum jalebi rabdi which is vibrant in appearance, as well as on the palate. The Goa-inspired Serradura ice cream sandwich is a fun dessert, while the Naga Passion Fruit, Dark Chocolate Ganache, Almond Cake, is an amalgamation of complex flavours and palate-pleasing all the way.

Steeped in stories, the cocktails are a reflection of the coastal regions of India showcasing local ingredients. Highlighting the Kerala banana is God’s Own Sip - Cognac, Banana Peel Saccharum, Citrus, Anantmool Bitters and Albumin. The Kathal Katha has jackfruit as the hero.

Expect to spend time here, as the meals are meant to be relished at an unhurried pace, sans the urgency of modern times. Expect to be pleasantly stuffed at the end of your culinary voyage.

Where: Bawri, House No. 3, Survey no.161/11, Saunta Vaddo, Assagao, Bardez Goa, 403507.

Timings: 12-3.30pm & 7-11.30pm

Phone : +91 9205056766

Cost for two: Rs 2,000, plus taxes (approx)