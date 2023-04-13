 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Battle for the world's best comfort food: It's Korean fried chicken Vs Japanese karaage

AFP
Apr 13, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

Pronounced "kara-agay", its name refers to a technique where pieces of chicken, other meat or vegetables are marinated and coated in flour and starch before being fried (Image: AFP)

By Andrew McKirdy 

Munching their way through hundreds of golden-brown morsels, a team of judges has searched relentlessly to find the ultimate "karaage" - the fried chicken known as "Japan's comfort food".

While a global buzz has grown around Korean fried chicken in recent years, in Japan, karaage reigns supreme.

Pronounced "kara-agay", its name refers to a technique where pieces of chicken, other meat or vegetables are marinated and coated in flour and starch before being fried. The dish is a national obsession: winners of the Karaage Grand Prix, an annual competition to find Japan's choicest chunks, can see their sales as much as triple if their chicken wins an award.