Backstreet Boys and the mad rush of the comeback tour

Nidhi Gupta
Feb 25, 2023 / 09:25 PM IST

Pop music legends Backstreet Boys will perform in India in May as part of their great comeback tour. Do we need it?

From left: AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Brian Littrell. (Photo by Glenn Francis via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Of all the international music stars making a beeline for India in 2023—Jackson Wang to John Legend—the one we were probably expecting least was a complete blast from the past. Pop icons Backstreet Boys (BSB) are coming to India after 13 years, screamed headlines.

Even more surprising was the reaction: the Internet was on fire. There were memes, there was snark. A lot of “we should go” was exchanged, a lot of it was ironic. But there was also unmasked anticipation.

For a pop music icon that debuted 30 years ago, and saw their stock dip early in the new millennium (not long after their multi-platinum album called Millennium) this kind of engagement is unusual. Not nearly as many people cared when BSB contemporaries and yester-year legends like MLTR and Bryan Adams came through. So does that really mean that Backstreet's back, (alright?!)?

It makes sense, even though it defies logic. All things Y2K are back again, the fashion, the hairstyles, the pop sounds. There is ongoing debate over whether Gen Z is Y2King better than millennials, the generation that witnessed the actual Y2K event. Plus, there’s a suspiciously direct link between throwbacks and comebacks now. Did you say you missed Frasier? FRIENDS? Hera Pheri? Here it is, bigger than ever before.