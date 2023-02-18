 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Theatre director Atul Kumar: ‘I don’t know the purpose of art, I'm questioning that’

Deepali Singh
Feb 18, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

The acclaimed theatre director talks about his new play 'Baaghi Albele', based on the 1942 American comedy film 'To Be or Not To Be’, premiering in Mumbai this weekend, and questions the relevance of art in today’s times.

Actor and theatre director Atul Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

Ernst Lubitsch's  1942 film To Be or Not To Be was about an acting troupe that becomes embroiled in a Polish soldier’s efforts to track down a German spy during the Nazi occupation of Poland. Baaghi Albele, the second play of this year’s Aadyam season, is based on the movie and adapted from the text of the same name by Nick Whitby. Directed by Atul Kumar, the satire in Hindi-Punjabi addresses the relevance of art and artists in contemporary times.

At the rehearsal for 'Baaghi Albele'. (Photo courtesy Aadyam)

In this interview, Kumar tells us more about the play and why he felt compelled to bring the adaptation to stage. Edited excerpts:

The play is inspired from the film To Be Or Not To Be. Can you tell us what made you adapt this play into Baaghi Albele?