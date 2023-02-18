Theatre director Atul Kumar: ‘I don’t know the purpose of art, I'm questioning that’

Actor and theatre director Atul Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

Ernst Lubitsch's 1942 film To Be or Not To Be was about an acting troupe that becomes embroiled in a Polish soldier’s efforts to track down a German spy during the Nazi occupation of Poland. Baaghi Albele, the second play of this year’s Aadyam season, is based on the movie and adapted from the text of the same name by Nick Whitby. Directed by Atul Kumar, the satire in Hindi-Punjabi addresses the relevance of art and artists in contemporary times.

At the rehearsal for 'Baaghi Albele'. (Photo courtesy Aadyam)

In this interview, Kumar tells us more about the play and why he felt compelled to bring the adaptation to stage. Edited excerpts:

The play is inspired from the film To Be Or Not To Be. Can you tell us what made you adapt this play into Baaghi Albele?

I had watched To Be or Not To Be by Ernst Lubitsch more than 30 years ago. I had seen it during one of my visits to my friend Rajat Kapoor when he was studying at the Film and Television Institute of India. I remember laughing my head off watching the film. It stayed with me. Later, I saw another version of the film made by actor and comedian Mel Brooks which is a little more contemporary but the original is a masterpiece. It is done very subtly, and also made at a time when it was supposed to have been made. It has always been on my mind to do something with that premise, but never got a chance.

Last year, we were doing the play Taking Sides and our first bit of rehearsals happened during the pandemic. Very quickly, it got really dark and serious. There were discussions on why comedies have not been made on topics such as the holocaust and fascism. We realised that satires have been made and it struck me that To Be or Not To Be is one such. I thought now is the time to pick it up and just then, Aadyam approached us to make a play. Everything just fell in place.

What happens in the play and is the setting of Punjab important to the premise?

It is a little dystopian. The play is set in Ludhiana at a time when the government has passed a diktat to kill all artists, burn all books and eradicate all art. They are going about killing, arresting and torturing artists. In the midst of this, a theatre company is trying to escape and their act of dissent is to be able to survive this diktat.

I realised during Taking Sides that it was a play in English talking of issues happening in Germany and America. The question which stayed with me was why are we telling someone else’s story when we could be telling our own? That was the thought behind adapting it and talking of issues that are closer home. Why Punjab? I have grown up in Old Delhi and was surrounded by Punjabis and I feel very close to the language. Through these difficult times, the play is a comedy. The one community that can laugh through oppression are the Punjabis. I have seen some of my Punjabi friends smile through the worst of times, so it made sense to me to set it in Punjab.

In your recent plays such as Aaeen and Taking Sides, and even here, there is a fascination with addressing issues related to art, artists and politics. Why do you feel the need?

It is not something I was conscious of till a while ago. I was under the impression that when we are picking up Shakespeare or absurdist drama that we don’t consciously need to address anything that is political because it is all in there. However, and I say this for myself, it was a convenient thing to let it pass, to not delve and to not really question myself or my politics or what was happening in the world. I still struggle with it. I still don’t know where I stand in so many things. First and foremost, I don’t even know the purpose of art. I am questioning even that.

Director Atul Kumar (centre) in discussion with his actors from the play 'Baaghi Albele'.

Go on…

There were various other things, including the #MeToo movement. I was trying to understand the power structures and realising that I as a producer/director — although I have never been involved in any sexual misconduct — I’ll be lying if I said that I did not misuse my power in different ways like producers and directors do with creative things, or making someone feel lesser than you because you know better. I grew up in that atmosphere and I became a part of that system but I think that change needs to happen. There is a struggle when one has been a part of a certain structure for so many years but now there is an awareness in our work and personal lives. There are others who can see but refuse to change. Therefore, this preoccupation with who we are and why we are doing what we are doing.

The larger question is about what is happening politically in the country where artists, journalists and stand-up comedians are being shut up and arrested for voicing their views. Anything that is intellectual is being suppressed. We need more voices to question all that and that is what we are doing.

Baaghi Albele premieres on February 18 and 19 at Royal Opera House, Mumbai.