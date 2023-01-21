 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
At Mumbai Urban Art Festival, witness the life aquatic

Nidhi Gupta
Jan 21, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

On till February 22, St+Art Foundation’s Mumbai takeover is a must-visit this season.

UK artist Filthy Luker's inflatable tentacles will crop up in different parts of the city. (Photo courtesy Mumbai Urban Art Festival)

Anyone driving by the Royal Opera House, Mumbai, last week would’ve done a double take. Fluttering out of its stately windows and punctuating its baroque, calm-white facade were giant green tentacles; their suckers yellow, the underflesh a cherry red. This surreal sight was courtesy English artist Filthy Luker, a favourite among the international street art scene, whose iconic inflatable sculptures have disrupted mundane cityscapes around the world for years.

Filthy Luker’s tentacles are part of the Mumbai Urban Art Festival, a three-month long exposition of public art produced by the Delhi-based non-profit St+Art Foundation, with support from Asian Paints. Following up on the wild success of the Sassoon Dock Art Project of 2017, St+Art’s third consolidated art attack in Mumbai is a free-for-all art festival, a whole lot grander in scale and scope, taking over walls and buildings in multiple neighbourhoods and stretching across three months.

'Illusions' at Sassoon Docks. (Photos courtesy Mumbai Urban Art Festival)

The theme at the Mumbai Urban Art Festival is “Between the City and the Sea”, a prompt that contemporary and street artists of all stripes from India and around the world have interpreted with spectacular results.

At the upper floor of the Sassoon Dock warehouse, artists Sameer Kulavoor and Sandeep Meher’s Metamorphosis is a 3D miniature architectural model of cities mushrooming within cities. Below, French artist Rero’s immersive installation Water Speaks has you walking through a jumble of fishnets and mirrors, and wrangle with words like ‘sell fish’, ‘selfish’, ‘shellfish’ and ‘no selfie zone’ written out in large font, in the artist’s signature strikethrough typographic style.

(Photo courtesy Mumbai Urban Art Festival 2023)