At Mumbai Urban Art Festival, witness the life aquatic

UK artist Filthy Luker's inflatable tentacles will crop up in different parts of the city. (Photo courtesy Mumbai Urban Art Festival)

Anyone driving by the Royal Opera House, Mumbai, last week would’ve done a double take. Fluttering out of its stately windows and punctuating its baroque, calm-white facade were giant green tentacles; their suckers yellow, the underflesh a cherry red. This surreal sight was courtesy English artist Filthy Luker, a favourite among the international street art scene, whose iconic inflatable sculptures have disrupted mundane cityscapes around the world for years.

Filthy Luker’s tentacles are part of the Mumbai Urban Art Festival, a three-month long exposition of public art produced by the Delhi-based non-profit St+Art Foundation, with support from Asian Paints. Following up on the wild success of the Sassoon Dock Art Project of 2017, St+Art’s third consolidated art attack in Mumbai is a free-for-all art festival, a whole lot grander in scale and scope, taking over walls and buildings in multiple neighbourhoods and stretching across three months.

'Illusions' at Sassoon Docks. (Photos courtesy Mumbai Urban Art Festival)

The theme at the Mumbai Urban Art Festival is “Between the City and the Sea”, a prompt that contemporary and street artists of all stripes from India and around the world have interpreted with spectacular results.

At the upper floor of the Sassoon Dock warehouse, artists Sameer Kulavoor and Sandeep Meher’s Metamorphosis is a 3D miniature architectural model of cities mushrooming within cities. Below, French artist Rero’s immersive installation Water Speaks has you walking through a jumble of fishnets and mirrors, and wrangle with words like ‘sell fish’, ‘selfish’, ‘shellfish’ and ‘no selfie zone’ written out in large font, in the artist’s signature strikethrough typographic style.

(Photo courtesy Mumbai Urban Art Festival 2023)

In other dark rooms, other wonders play out. Khyati Trehan’s animated digital pieces as part of Textured Tourist invite you to reflect on the bazaar as a manifestation of urban identity and development. Parag Tandel’s Vitamin Sea installation is a series of sculptures of underwater creatures, made with resin (the basic component of plastic), and a comment on the chemical pollution that infiltrates the city, and affects the livelihood of the Koli community, to which he belongs.

Magnum Photos-member Sohrab Hura’s single channel video The Coast is a mesmerising view into the religious activities at a seaside village in south India, where devotees transform into mythological creatures, enter a state of trance, and are then carried to the sea for the masquerades to be washed off. Wandering through this house of aquatic meditations, you’ll come across a water-soaked 3D maze of aluminium pipes—Sajid Wajid Shaikh and Ronak Soni’s Pipes and Leaks—a comment on the social hierarchy and infrastructure access.

(Photo courtesy Mumbai Urban Art Festival)

Not an inch of the walls of the multi-storey Sassoon Dock warehouse is left bare. While Kerala-based collective Trespassers’ Refraction of Reflections is a gorgeous kaleidoscopic mural taking over a whole room, reflecting life at the Docks that you can see through the fishnet covered windows; Aqui Thami’s taken over the stairwell, plastering bright neon pamphlets all over, and inviting visitors to write their names and fill in the blanks after “I’m making Bombay—”. The facade of the warehouse has a swirling mural of marine life native to the Arabian Sea, by the Vayeda Brothers, young artists from the Warli community.

All of the above artworks (among many others) were unveiled in December as part of the first chapter of the Mumbai Urban Art Festival, called “Intuitions”. The second chapter, called “Illusions”, opened on January 13 at a separate warehouse, a stone’s throw away from this site. Its most obvious (and somewhat tongue-in-cheek) interpretation is the artwork on the facade of this building, a painting of the interior on the outside, with a linear perspective sharp enough to make Leonardo da Vinci proud.

Inside, three-dimensional artworks, installations and sculptures by 16 artists—from Aarti Sunder to Aravani Art Project, Daku to Tarini Sethi —speak to the idea of transitions, from darkness to light, from depth to the surface. Some of this is still WIP, which means you can visit and watch the artists at work. Also a work-in-progress is the new Asian Paints Art House, set up in a heritage building nearby, and designed by Ayaz Busrai.

'The Plastic We Live With' by Luzinterruptus. (Photo: Mumbai Urban Art Festival)

The idea of implosion and invasion has triggered some of the most exciting installations at the Mumbai Urban Art Festival. From the first floor of the Asian Paints Art House, great inflated silver spikes point out of the veranda. This is UK artist Steve Messam’s Bungalow, an inflatable textile installation in the Asian Paints Colour of the Year 2023 - Silver Escapade, representing the bustling multicultural city of Mumbai, brimming with ambition, exploding at the seams. Meanwhile, the anonymous Spanish collective Luzinterruptus stuffs the Evelyn House, Colaba with 8000 plastic bags (the garbage bag kind) donated by Mumbai’s residents and organisations, to spark thought about a sustainable future.

The Plastic We Live With, as this installation is called, is an effective (and beautiful) example of the very large concerns that the Mumbai Urban Art Festival aims to address—on ecologies and economies, urban development and natural degradation, access and acquisition—especially as it shapes up in the foreground of a city-wide infrastructural upheaval of the sort that Mumbai has not seen in a while.

But it isn’t just static art that you can interact with at the Mumbai Urban Art Festival. A series of rolling workshops, walking guides by Art & Wonderment and Marine Life of Mumbai, panel discussions with artists and concerts by indie musicians allow visitors to deepen their engagement with the city, the sea and all that inhabits these spaces. That includes Filthy Luker’s giant tentacular beings which, we’ve been promised, are going to pop up again in a place you’d never expect. Watch out.

The Mumbai Urban Art Festival is on till February 22. Updates @startindia