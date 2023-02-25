 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

AI scientist-author Toby Walsh: 'We are increasingly outsourcing some of our thinking to machines'

Faizal Khan
Feb 25, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

Artificial Intelligence scientist, professor, author Toby Walsh, who was a prominent speaker at this year's Jaipur Literature Festival, talks about morality and ethics in the development of technology and the danger of handing over decision-making to machines.

Sydney-based Toby Walsh, one of the world's leading scientists in Artificial Intelligence, and author of '2062: The World That AI Made', was a prominent speaker at last month's Jaipur Literature Festival.

In his book, 2062: The World That AI Made, Toby Walsh, one of the world's leading scientists in Artificial Intelligence (AI), predicts the transformation of homo sapiens into homo digitalis, a state in which human thought will be replaced by digital thought. Born just outside London and educated at Cambridge University, Walsh lives in Sydney, Australia, where he is a professor of AI at the University of New South Wales.

'2062: The World That AI Made' (2023, La Trobe University Press) by Toby Walsh.

In such books as It's Alive! Artificial Intelligence From the Logic Piano to Killer Robots (2017), Machines That Think: The Future of Artificial Intelligence (2018) and Machines Behaving Badly: The Morality of AI (2022), he has sought limits on use of machines and supported algorithms for positive use. A prominent speaker at the Jaipur Literature Festival last month, in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Walsh talked about morality and ethics in the development of technology and the danger of handing over decision-making to machines. Edited excerpts:

What are the aspects of development in AI that make experts like you worried?