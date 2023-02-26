 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Are metaverse weddings the next big thing? 

Anjali Kochhar
Feb 26, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST

Experts believe that traditional and metaverse weddings are likely to co-exist in the near future.

Metaverse wedding. (Photo: Twitter)

“We hosted our wedding reception in the metaverse,” gushes Dinesh Kshatriyan, who got married in 2022. “The actual wedding ceremony happened physically, at my wife’s native place. But then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck. So, to not spoil my life’s biggest event, we decided to host our wedding reception in digital mode.”

Similarly, Abhijeet Goel and Dr Sansrati tied the knot last year and became India’s first couple to get married on a 3D Metaverse. The wedding took place on Yug Metaverse (a made-in-India metaverse platform). The association was conceptualised, organised and executed by the media agency Wavemaker India for ITC Ltd and Matrimony.com.

The wedding market in India is set to grow at a gigantic scale this decade, with revenue reaching Rs 3.68 lakh crore, according to a recent report by KPMG. But here’s an exciting twist — the metaverse is likely to be a part of India’s growing wedding business through "metaverse weddings", where virtual reality replaces the flamboyance of jhoomars and carnations.

Historically, Indians are known for their grandiose and ostentatious festivities. Yet, experts see scope for the metaverse to penetrate this age-old, cultural space. And while there are perks of a metaverse wedding in comparison to a traditional wedding: it is flexible, brings down the costs, makes destination weddings an affordable reality, brings together guests from across the world in a more immersive way than, say, a Zoom wedding, but, a metaverse wedding is not recognised by the law and the State yet.