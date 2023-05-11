All about CBD oil: The hype, health benefits, and dangerous side-effects you need to know

CBD oil is most commonly used to control anxiety, reduce PTSD symptoms, induce an antidepressant reaction, and treat epileptic seizures (Image: Pixabay)

All of a sudden, Cannabidiol or more commonly, CBD, is pretty much everywhere — from your drinks to your go-to lotions and oils, to chewable gummies, and pet products. Chances are you probably even own a product or two containing this latest medical cure! But what exactly is it and what makes it so desirable?

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol or CBD is a non-psychotropic compound found in the cannabis sativa plant. Often extracted in oil form, it is mixed with an inert carrier like hemp seed oil for usage. When consumed or applied topically on the body, CBD interacts with neuroreceptors in your endocannabinoid system, which sends signals between your cells to help regulate your movement, mood, homeostasis, and immune system. Unlike delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the other main compound found in cannabis sativa, CBD doesn’t get you high. But it does have effects on your consciousness.

Types of CBD products

There are three types of CBD — full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate. Full-spectrum CBD refers to a hemp extract that contains CBD and other compounds naturally present in the hemp plant, while broad-spectrum CBD typically undergoes an additional extraction process to remove all THC. CBD isolate, as the name suggests, is just pure CBD, minus any THC or other compounds. When it comes to types of products, CBD comes in the form of oral capsules, lotions, creams, oils, tinctures, and edibles like gummies, candies, and beverages etc. There are also CBD vapes and smoking flowers available in some markets.

The potential health benefits

Many experts and enthusiasts are raving about its many medical benefits. CBD oil is most commonly used to control anxiety, reduce PTSD symptoms, induce an antidepressant reaction, and treat epileptic seizures. It has also been linked to benefits for alleviating certain cancer-related symptoms, high blood pressure, and sleep disorders. Several preclinical studies suggest CBD can produce beneficial effects against many neurological disorders too like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. In some cases, it has also proven useful in relieving unimaginable pain and inflammation from arthritis, and ease diabetic complications.

The probable side-effects

While prescription CBD is safe when used as directed, other forms of the molecule come with risks. The main cause of concern is the unreliability of the purity and dosage of CBD in products. In fact, studies have shown that there is little control of the contaminants in over-the-counter products. FDA has even issued scores of warning letters to companies that market unapproved drugs containing CBD. For it can cause side effects, such as dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, drowsiness and fatigue. CBD can also interact with other medications you're taking, such as blood thinners. Research has also linked CBD to liver damage, drowsiness, gastrointestinal problems, and negative shifts in mood.