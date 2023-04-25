 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Addicted to your phone? 7 tips for a healthier relationship with your digital devices

The Conversation
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

Digital devices offer significant benefits: think connection, education, entertainment. The danger is when overuse becomes toxic to our health. Think eye strain, neck ache, poor sleep, stress and more.

(Representative image)

By Paul Levy

How long do you spend staring at a screen every day? According to one report, the average person spends about seven hours a day on screens connected to the internet. And that figure is going to be even higher if your job is mainly done in front of a computer.

Most of us over-use digital devices, spending too long either working or enjoying being distracted on phones, tablets, laptops or even VR headsets. We are accused of being addicted to tech and warned of the dangers to our physical and mental health.

One significant paradox here is that we often retreat into the digital world to escape the stresses of the physical world, but can end up simply collecting other kinds of digital and physical stress along the way.