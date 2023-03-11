 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vivaan Shah: 'Literature is practical, as opposed to other mediums to express myself'

Debarati S. Sen
Mar 11, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

The actor-author who will soon be seen in two web-series, talks about his new horror sci-fi novel, 'The Forsaken Wilderness', Edgar Allan Poe, directing the late Shiv Subrahmanyam, and facing unrealistic expectations.

Vivaan Shah has just released his third book, 'The Forsaken Wilderness'.

Vivaan Shah has a lot on his plate this year. While the actor-author is actively a part of OTT with two new web-series coming up, he is making his presence felt in Bollywood with two new films, and his father Naseeruddin Shah’s short film. Apart from this, the author is excited about his latest horror novel that has been in the making for many years. In a candid chat with Moneycontrol, Shah spoke about his process as a writer, his latest book and more. Edited excerpts from an interview:

The Forsaken Wilderness (Simon & Schuster) is your third novel, after Living Hell (2019) and Midnight Freeway (2021). What is different in this one?

My first two books were a different genre, hard-boiled crime pulp-fiction paperbacks and this one is a departure from my earlier work, it is more literary and is my first hardcover. Forsaken Wilderness is a literary novel that also has a pulp kind of flow. Also a sci-fi horror novel, it promises the thrills of genre fiction. There are elements of the mysteries of the universe, unexplored secrets of existence. It’s a horror book but does not have supernatural phenomena of ghosts and spirits, instead it deals with scientifically unexplainable phenomenon. It deals with something that is potentially even scarier than supernatural.