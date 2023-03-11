Vivaan Shah: 'Literature is practical, as opposed to other mediums to express myself'

Vivaan Shah has just released his third book, 'The Forsaken Wilderness'.

Vivaan Shah has a lot on his plate this year. While the actor-author is actively a part of OTT with two new web-series coming up, he is making his presence felt in Bollywood with two new films, and his father Naseeruddin Shah’s short film. Apart from this, the author is excited about his latest horror novel that has been in the making for many years. In a candid chat with Moneycontrol, Shah spoke about his process as a writer, his latest book and more. Edited excerpts from an interview:

The Forsaken Wilderness (Simon & Schuster) is your third novel, after Living Hell (2019) and Midnight Freeway (2021). What is different in this one?

My first two books were a different genre, hard-boiled crime pulp-fiction paperbacks and this one is a departure from my earlier work, it is more literary and is my first hardcover. Forsaken Wilderness is a literary novel that also has a pulp kind of flow. Also a sci-fi horror novel, it promises the thrills of genre fiction. There are elements of the mysteries of the universe, unexplored secrets of existence. It’s a horror book but does not have supernatural phenomena of ghosts and spirits, instead it deals with scientifically unexplainable phenomenon. It deals with something that is potentially even scarier than supernatural.

What is your process as a writer? Did it take you long to complete this novel, considering it’s the third one?

I don’t have a pattern, as it can take anything from a few months to a few years. My first novel was probably the quickest, the second took a little more time. This third novel of mine has been in the works in various forms, in various incarnations for, perhaps, seven or eight years! The actual combination and compilation of the novel started in 2020 but a lot of it had been written since 2014. The bulk of my writing was done in my late teens to my mid-20s, and a lot of the raw material that I often draw from was basically done earlier. So, my process entails a lot of compilation, arrangement and organisation of material and once that physical-logistical aspect of it is done, then I think some of the construction faculties start coming into play and that is when more inspiration, perhaps, sets in. I find it very important for the writer not to sit around and wait for inspiration but to actually, physically do something. Whether it is just typing and retyping or copying something from another document or from my notebook to my word document that itself sets in motion a whole train of thought. That can make a new set of writing to emerge.

You have a career as an actor in films, OTT, stage. What made you take to writing books?

I think the medium of literature is practical, as opposed to other mediums to express myself such as theatre, films, painting, music. And the reason for that is very simple — it is practical and because it is something that is realisable. It is not something that needs a lot of money or a lot of physical resources. It is something that is very doable as all I need is a pen and paper and I find that very liberating. People who come from the theatre and the cinema background, two mediums where in order to get your work off the ground, you need a lot of physical resources and you will need to be at the mercy of a lot of forces and people. I feel it is easier to do an art form where all I need is a pen and paper in order to make the work materialise and that is a realistic dream and endeavour.

You directed a play Comedy of Horrors that features works of Edgar Allan Poe. Is your book inspired by his works, too?

My play was a series of his short stories, starring Shiv Subrahmanyam, Jaimini Pathak and Joy Fernandes. Edgar Allan Poe, my favourite author, is a huge influence on my novel — the style of the writing, and also the material itself: horror, speculative science fiction genre. He was almost like a blueprint for me and I followed his tracks. I have dedicated the book to Shiv Subrahmanyam and have thanked everyone else who is in the play. They were essential to the genesis of this book.

As a child, you’d once said that you wanted to 'be anything but an actor'. Where did that come from?

The reason behind that is that in boarding school the atmosphere is very divorced from Bollywood and entertainment. It is a world only about academics and is fiercely governed towards the business or the sciences, and arts don’t really figure in that ecosystem. So, because of that, I wanted to toe the line and do what everybody else was doing. And being an actor was something that was completely out of the ordinary as far as conforming to society was concerned at the time. Friends would say, arrey tu padhai kyon kar raha hai, tu toh bade hoke actor hi banega (why are you studying, you'd anyway grow up to be an actor). That kind of mentality also got to me at that point in my life but I think that was a slightly immature and childish train of thought and reaction. Thankfully all that changed later.

You are the son of iconic actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah and from a family of extremely creative people. Have you faced unrealistic expectations?

Yes I have. There is a tendency among people to think unrealistically; it is almost like people are encouraged to dream and chase dreams as if life is a fairy tale. But it is important to be pragmatic, it is important to be realistic and have a handle on all the possibilities. Unfortunately, a lot of people do well in the realm of the unreal and they start to have pipe dreams. I am equally guilty of that. But I think gathering some sort of maturity is essential, because that is not very productive, especially when we are younger.