 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

7 homegrown brands for all your Holi essentials

Satarupa Paul
Feb 26, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

From organic gulaal to artisanal gujiyas and pre-mixed thandais, this is your one-stop guide to plan the perfect Holi bash.

Holi is on March 8, 2023. (Photo by John Thomas via Unsplash)

Spring is officially here; the weather is turning warmer, the plants are in bloom and the festival of colours is around the corner. With just a few days left for Holi (March 8), we’ve put together a ready reckoner of sorts to help you plan the perfect Holi party—and in the most conscious way too. So, take your pick of essentials from these homegrown brands and have a very happy Holi!

ORGANIC GULAAL

Gulaal made with temple flowers from Phool

Known for their initiative of recycling temple floral waste into incense, Phool is offering a bouquet of gulaals this Holi—all made from temple flowers. The chemical-free, soft powdered colours are also cruelty-free and certified safe for the skin. The Phool Orange Natural Gulaal, for instance, has a brilliant orange colour derived from palash flowers and is infused with citrusy essential oils, while the bright shade of its purple gulaal comes from jamun and blueberries, infused with the floral aroma of lavender essential oil. The gulaals come in bright, adorable pouches and are available as collections too.