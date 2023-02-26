7 homegrown brands for all your Holi essentials

Spring is officially here; the weather is turning warmer, the plants are in bloom and the festival of colours is around the corner. With just a few days left for Holi (March 8), we’ve put together a ready reckoner of sorts to help you plan the perfect Holi party—and in the most conscious way too. So, take your pick of essentials from these homegrown brands and have a very happy Holi!

ORGANIC GULAAL

Gulaal made with temple flowers from Phool

Known for their initiative of recycling temple floral waste into incense, Phool is offering a bouquet of gulaals this Holi—all made from temple flowers. The chemical-free, soft powdered colours are also cruelty-free and certified safe for the skin. The Phool Orange Natural Gulaal, for instance, has a brilliant orange colour derived from palash flowers and is infused with citrusy essential oils, while the bright shade of its purple gulaal comes from jamun and blueberries, infused with the floral aroma of lavender essential oil. The gulaals come in bright, adorable pouches and are available as collections too.

Priced at INR 120 for a single pouch; www.phool.co

Gulaal of kitchen ingredients from Nathabit

Informed by the wisdom passed down generations of women who’ve been whipping up skin and hair care regimes with kitchen ingredients, Nathabit makes ubtans, scrubs, ksheer lepas, hair packs and more with grains, pulses, nuts, milk, yogurt, fresh flowers and herbs. Nathabit’s range of Holi offerings also imbibe the natural ingredients. Their all-natural Gulaal Raas come in four colours, and are made of amaranth flowers, beetroot, neem leaves, wild turmeric, etc., with a corn starch base. Free of toxins and chemicals, the gulaals can be applied as dry powder or mixed with water for pichkaris.

Priced at INR 180 for a pack of 2; www.nathabit.in

Gulaal with a social cause from Nirmalaya

Committed to ridding the capital of religious waste with a workforce of women who handpick flowers and use time-tested methods to craft incense out of them, Nirmalaya recycles waste from 120 temples across Delhi NCR and provides livelihood to 100+ women through micro entrepreneurship.

Handmade with traditional processes by more than 50 of these women from marginalised backgrounds, the Organic Gulaal range from Nirmayala is 100 percent natural, skin-friendly, non-toxic and safe. Made from dried flower petals and natural ingredients like turmeric and neem that are known for their healing properties, the rich colours come in playful, reusable tubes with soothing aromas and are safe for all age groups.

Priced at INR 125 for a single tube; www.nirmalaya.com

ARTISANAL GUJIYAS

8 flavours of gujiya from Misree

Perhaps no other Indian mithai screams Holi as loud as the deep-fried and stuffed sweet dumpling called gujiya. While the traditional recipe calls for a crispy flour pastry with a stuffing of suji, sweetened khoya and dried fruits, luxury mithai brand Misree has taken this festive sweet a notch up with an offering of eight variants of gujiyas. With flavours as international as apple cinnamon and pistachio tart, or as Indian as rose gulkand, kesari and thandai, the gujiyas from Misree come either fried or baked for a healthier option. You can customise your pick in elegant boxes of 6, 8, 12, 16 or 24 assortments or mix and match with Misree’s other offerings like laddoos and barfis.

Price starts at INR 800 for a box of 6; www.misree.co.in

Baked gujiyas from The Baklava Box

Known for bringing the rich sweet flavours of the Mediterranean to Indian homes with their handmade Baklavas, Kunafas and more, The Baklava Box also does authentic Indian sweets well. Their Holi special offering of gujiyas comes in two variants—a traditional kesar gujiya with dry fruits and honey, and a Mediterranean take of a Turkish gujiya made using paper-thin phyllo sheets dipped in honey. Baked fresh to order, both varieties are vegetarian, eggless, contains zero preservatives and can last up to 20 days when refrigerated. Available in packs of 500 grams or 1 kg, the gujiya boxes come with a festive freebie of three organic colours.

Priced at INR 1,300 for 500 gm; www.thebaklavabox.com

THANDAI PRE-MIXES

Ayurvedic thandai from Auric

A cool, refreshing drink that is synonymous with Holi and sets the beverage tone for the scorching summer months ahead, thandai may be cumbersome to prepare, especially if you intend to follow the traditional recipe or make a large batch for your Holi party. Which is where thandai pre-mixes come in.

Auric offers an instant Ayurvedic thandai powder made with desi khand, almonds, pistachios, cashews, watermelon and muskmelon seeds and khus khus. Spiced with fennel, cardamom and saffron, the thandai is rich in antioxidants and boosts immunity, helps with acidity and bloating, and is great for skin, hair and nails. Simply add the mix to boiling milk, whisk till it dissolves, refrigerate and enjoy the chilled thandai.

Priced at INR 650 for a 250 gm pack; www.theauric.com

Instant thandai from Two Brothers

A certified family-run organic farm managed by a duo of fourth generation farmer siblings, who practice regenerative farming on their 21-acre farm in a small village of Maharashtra, Two Brothers produces desi ghee, millets, moringa powder and other organic food products in small batches. Their unsweetened thandai mix is loaded with dry fruits, nuts, seeds and spices, and can be added directly to cold milk to make chilled drinks instantly, without the need for soaking or cooking. The all-natural thandai has cooling properties, aids digestion and boosts energy and immunity, while being a Holi crowd-pleaser.

Priced at INR 599 for a 150 gm jar; www.twobrothersindiashop.com