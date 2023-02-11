 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

6 graphic novels that are a visual feast of Indian storytelling

Madhumita Rajan
Feb 11, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

These are a small sample of Indian graphic novels. Go ahead, pick one and go on a journey.

Detail from Adi Parva via Amruta Patil (left) and from Grafity's Wall by Ram V and Anand Radhakrishnan. (Photos via amazon.in)

Graphic novels are a unique form of storytelling, blending words with visuals, showing rather than telling, immersing us in the narrative. It treats the child flipping through picture books making meaning of symbols while also embracing the adult who escapes into a world of words.

Most readers have migrated to e-books; who can justify buying yet another bookshelf? Graphic novels demand you make that exception. They can be a quick easy read but also have you returning to find new meaning and nods in the art, line work and even font choice. They appeal to the child, the art lover and the literature lover, the serious and the playful.

Indian graphic novels have come into their own with uniquely local stories and visual styles. Here is a round up of Indian graphic novels published at different times on different themes, but all of them are visual feasts, rooted in a world we know, taking us to worlds we don’t:

Adi Parva and Sauptik: In these two books, Amruta Patil revisits the Mahabharata, the tale that can’t not be re-told. This time in bold visuals and with interesting sutradhars.