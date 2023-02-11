6 graphic novels that are a visual feast of Indian storytelling

Graphic novels are a unique form of storytelling, blending words with visuals, showing rather than telling, immersing us in the narrative. It treats the child flipping through picture books making meaning of symbols while also embracing the adult who escapes into a world of words.
Most readers have migrated to e-books; who can justify buying yet another bookshelf? Graphic novels demand you make that exception. They can be a quick easy read but also have you returning to find new meaning and nods in the art, line work and even font choice. They appeal to the child, the art lover and the literature lover, the serious and the playful.
Adi Parva and Sauptik: In these two books, Amruta Patil revisits the Mahabharata, the tale that can’t not be re-told. This time in bold visuals and with interesting sutradhars.
An immortal Ashwathama is a reluctant narrator in Sauptik. Ganga narrates in Adi Parva, a predecessor to Sauptik.
Amruta Patil's works: Aarankaya, Book of the Forest, 2019, Westland |Sauptik- Blood and Flowers, 2016, HarperCollins India | Adi Parva- Churning of the Ocean, 2012, HarperCollins India |Kari, 2008, HarperCollins India
The artwork is mostly black and white, with the white spaces and occasional colour used effectively to make the visuals stand out. The art magnifies the absurd while keeping it stark and real. The book is a social commentary looking unflinchingly at social inequities where power, wealth and resources are for a few.
Residents in a gated community see their buildings as self-sustained ecosystems. The building gives us water, they say. The building gives us electricity. The wit and sarcasm amplify a clear-eyed gaze noting a first world within a third world. The plot goes all over the place, but it doesn’t matter. You are drawn into the world, you engage, you reflect. It’s a book to savour and to return to.
Sarnath Banerjee’s works: Doab Dil 2019, Penguin | All Quiet in Vikaspuri, 2016, HarperCollins | The Barn Owls Wonderous Capers, 2007, Penguin | Corridor, 2004, Penguin Books
The narrative merges with the environment in a startling way, transporting you to Bombay. The chawl illustrations are chaotic and claustrophobic, yet sprawling and full of life. Every illustration is rich, full of detail, colour and has hope streaming stubbornly through nooks and crevices. The book is a collaborative effort with multiple creators.
The narrative by Ram V follows the four lives - each little vignettes, coming together inexorably towards a climax. The visuals by Anand Radhakrishnan match this pacing and add a sense of place and atmosphere. The hand lettering by Aditya Bidikar adds personality. Colours are by Jason Wordie, Irma Knivila with Anand Radhakrishnan. Both Ram V and Anand Radhakrishnan have multiple books and awards in their kitty, with Anand RK going on to receive the Will Eisner Comic Industry award for their next book Blue in Green.
Ram V and Anand RK works: Graffiti’s wall, 2018, Unbound | Blue in Green, 2020, Image Comics
“The Pink”, my favorite piece, merges narrative and art when an insurance salesman morphs into a flamingo on his way to work. The story “Plasmoids”, with bright and vivid colours, brings aliens to earth. “Helmetman Zindabad” by Raj comics and Amitabh Kumar feels like a 1970s thriller movie. The anthology takes you on a journey, from quirky to dazzling to natural and classic, with every re-visit offering something new.
PAO Anthology of comics, 2012, Penguin