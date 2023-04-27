6 best Japanese whiskies in India for under Rs 25k: Yamazaki, Hibiki, Toki and more

If there’s one word that defines Japanese whisky, it’s harmony. Japan’s tryst with fine whisky began more than a century ago when the man often referred to as the father of Japanese whisky - Masataka Takesturu, set up Yamazaki, Japan’s first commercial distillery. Japan’s whiskies have seen an unprecedented interest since the 2010s as whisky aficionados sought newer global whisky experiences. It was only a matter time, now Japanese whiskies are also on the radar of whisky connoisseurs in one of the world’s largest whisky markets – India. Not long ago, Indian whisky enthusiasts had to rely mainly on duty free stores for their Japanese whisky fix. That’s changed over the past few years.

Japanese whisky defined

Scottish distilling methods are at the core of Japanese tradition. The country also imports four-fifths of all Scotch whisky under 3 years old for their blends. Japanese distilleries are expert blenders. Until the Japan Spirits & Liqueur Makers Association announced clear guidelines in 2021, Japanese whisky simply referred to whisky from Japan. The new guidelines specify that the aging process and bottling must take place only in Japan with alcoholic strength of at least 40 percent as of such time. Saccharification, fermentation, and distillation must be carried out at a distillery in Japan. Raw ingredients must be limited to malted grains, other cereal grains, and water extracted in Japan

Haiboru and Japanese whisky speak

You might think that whisky and soda is an Indian thing. The Japanese have taken it to another level. Haiboru (the Japanese version of the highball or simply whisky with soda) is one of Japan’s most ordered drinks. You will find canned haiborus in stores. Some of the more affordable whiskies on our list (like Toki) are perfect for the highball or even a Mizuwari (Japanese for whisky with water). While Haiboru is one of the best ways to start your discovery of Japanese whisky, we’d recommend enjoying some of these fine malts with little ice or water to appreciate these high-quality blends.

Six Japanese whiskies you can buy in India now

1. Yamazaki 12-year-old

One of our favourite Japanese malts and one that occupies a special place in the country’s whisky traditions. Suntory set up the Yamazaki distillery in 1899. The Yamazaki 12-Year-Old offers a characteristically refined Japanese taste, distinguished by an aroma of ripened fruit and a sweet vanilla fragrance. It’s well balanced, fruity sweetness is easy to recommend to connoisseurs and newbies alike.

Price: Rs 22,000

2. Hibiki Japanese Harmony Master Select

The Hibiki brand became an instant global sensation almost since its launch in 1989 to coincide with Suntory’s 90th anniversary. The brand’s whiskies have won numerous awards. The Hibiki 21-YO was picked as the world’s best blended whisky at the World Whisky wards in 2019. Master Select is a harmonious blend of malt and grain whiskies featuring hints of Yamazaki Sherry Cask.

Price: Rs 10,500

3. Tenjaku

Water is one of the most underrated ingredients in a fine whisky. Tenjaku plays up the source of its water – spring water that is drawn from 250 metres below the fertile surface of the Misaka mountain range. This is one of the most affordable Japanese whiskies you can buy in India. Tenjaku is crafted with corn and barley and aged in American white oak barrels.

Price: Rs 3,600

4. Toki

A popular option for those who love their Highball. Toki (refers to time Japanese) combines the best of Suntory’s distilleries – the grain component is from the Chita distillery while the malt comes from the Hakushu distillery, which produces light, fruity malt similar to many Speyside distilleries in Scotland. These seemingly dissimilar but deeply accordant whiskies, together with select Yamazaki malts for additional depth and complexity define the distinct character of Toki.

Price: Rs 3,200

5. Suntory World Whisky Ao

Shinji Fukuyo, Suntory’s chief blender, is one of the best practitioners of recognised Monozukuri craftsmanship that defines the Japanese pursuit of perfection, meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality. This is a blend of whiskies from five major whisky making regions from across the world – the five-sided bottle makes this connection. Ao refers to the colour of the ocean; this whisky is a tribute to the crossing of oceans and seas taking place as these whiskies of the world and Japanese craftsmanship meet.

Price: Rs 7,000

6. Iwai Tradition Mars whisky

Mars arrived in the Indian market in 2021 with its globally renowned Komagatake single malt and the more affordable Iwai and Iwai Tradition blended whiskies. This might be a smaller distillery than brands like Suntory but has a hundred year legacy. This whisky is inspired by great whiskies of America and works equally well in an old fashioned or with a few drops of water.

Price: Rs 5,500