 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

6 best Japanese whiskies in India for under Rs 25k: Yamazaki, Hibiki, Toki and more

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

Best Japanese whisky in India: Whisky and soda is not just an Indian thing. Enjoy 6 best Japanese whiskies with little ice or water to appreciate these fine, high-quality malts.

Japanese whiskies are also on the radar of whisky connoisseurs in one of the world’s largest whisky markets – India (Image: Pixabay)

If there’s one word that defines Japanese whisky, it’s harmony. Japan’s tryst with fine whisky began more than a century ago when the man often referred to as the father of Japanese whisky - Masataka Takesturu, set up Yamazaki, Japan’s first commercial distillery. Japan’s whiskies have seen an unprecedented interest since the 2010s as whisky aficionados sought newer global whisky experiences. It was only a matter time, now Japanese whiskies are also on the radar of whisky connoisseurs in one of the world’s largest whisky markets – India. Not long ago, Indian whisky enthusiasts had to rely mainly on duty free stores for their Japanese whisky fix. That’s changed over the past few years.

Also read: Boarding now: What spirits experts will be picking up from duty-free shops

Japanese whisky defined

Scottish distilling methods are at the core of Japanese tradition. The country also imports four-fifths of all Scotch whisky under 3 years old for their blends. Japanese distilleries are expert blenders. Until the Japan Spirits & Liqueur Makers Association announced clear guidelines in 2021, Japanese whisky simply referred to whisky from Japan. The new guidelines specify that the aging process and bottling must take place only in Japan with alcoholic strength of at least 40 percent as of such time. Saccharification, fermentation, and distillation must be carried out at a distillery in Japan. Raw ingredients must be limited to malted grains, other cereal grains, and water extracted in Japan