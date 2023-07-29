12 best cocktail bars in Delhi for all occasions

At the bar Wolf in Delhi.

Last week, the coveted World’s 50 Best Bars announced their list of the best bars in Asia. Topping the charts from India, Delhi’s Sidecar came in at No. 18, along with three other bars from the city that made it to the Top 100. This has turned the spotlight on India’s, and particularly Delhi’s, evolving cocktail scene once again. “The recognition has done greater good for the cocktail community in India. Bartenders, bar owners and drivers of the businesses are all excited as this platform has allowed to take the Indian story to the global stage,” says the indomitable mixologist and co-founder of Sidecar, Yangdup Lama.

Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh of Sidecar, Delhi.

This has led to a domino effect of sorts, with Delhi witnessing a cocktail bars boom — a horde of new establishments have come up with the primary focus on cocktails, where food and other beverages shy away from the limelight. Even old favourites are upping their cocktail game with innovative new concoctions and unique ingredients that are swiftly gaining takers. Lama says, “Guests have graduated from straight drinks and classic cocktails to being experimental and interactive with the bartender on drink preferences.”

Cocktail bars are increasingly playing the India angle by highlighting local ingredients in their signature drinks, especially Indian herbs and spices, according to F&B critic Sameer Bawa. Summarising the latest cocktail trends in Delhi, he says, “While gin-based cocktails have been a rage for the last few years, tequila and mezcal are the spirits of choice for cocktail enthusiasts this season. Many bars are also going big on clarified cocktails.”

Whatever your preference or the occasion may be, we’ve curated a list of the 12 best places in Delhi that you must visit to sample some of the best cocktails in the city.

For night out with friends

Sidecar

One would expect the best bar in India to be a snazzy joint for the uppity. But the ‘friendly neighbourhood bar’ couldn’t be any farther from that. Spread across two floors, Sidecar offers a classic all-day venue with a cozy cafe and library on the first floor and a vibrant main bar on the second.

Attracting an eclectic mix of creatives, entrepreneurs, techies and corporates, the speakeasy-style bar delights patrons with its artisanal cocktails, especially the namesake Sidecar.

The exterior of Sidecar, GK II, Delhi

Sidecar bar, Delhi.

Larkin Gin & Tonic at Sidecar

Bhumi drink at Sidecar, Delhi.

The bar team makes most of the flavour extractions in house, including the bitters, syrups, grogs and tinctures, whereas the kitchen complements the efforts with wholesome classic bar fare and seasonal specials.

M Block Market, GK 2; approx. Rs 3,000 for two

Wolf

Tarte Tatin drink at Wolf, Delhi

One of the newest party destinations, Wolf positions itself as a cocktail lab where experimental cocktails take on a whole new meaning. The signature sips have been curated by Giuseppe ‘Papi’ Stasi, a cocktail crafter from Spain, who has used his vast travel experience and unique technologies to liquefy flavours of popular desserts into heady cocktails.

Mango Sticky Rice drink at Wolf, Delhi.

Tiramisu drink at Wolf, Delhi.

Mojito Clear AF at Wolf, Delhi.

Expect Tiramisu, Tarte Tatin, Mango Sticky Rice, Banana Split and Baklava in their signature cocktails menu! Wolf extends the ‘world travel’ concept to their food as well as décor, with delicacies from various countries and design and art elements from France, Morocco, Turkey and more jazzing up the massive lounge space.

PVR Priya, Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar; approx. Rs 4,000 for two

PCO

India’s first ever speakeasy-style cocktail bar, Pass Code Only or PCO has repeatedly featured on Asia’s 50 Best and other such lists. The focus here lies on cocktail quality and preparation, with a diverse range from classics to custom-made Mood Cocktail™. The food menu complements with simple yet hearty dishes, while the space itself remains a cherished hideaway catering to those seeking novelty and connection, with entry via a pass code that is shared with select patrons, ensuring exclusivity and a more intimate, fun experience with friends — especially when the dance floor comes alive late at night.

D Block Market, Vasant Vihar; approx. Rs 2,500 for two

Khi Khi

Khi Khi bar, Delhi

The funky cocktail bar with its colourful interiors, Insta-worthy wall mural and curated selection of contemporary cocktails has been running full house ever since it launched a couple of months ago. Literally translating to giggles in Hindi, Khi Khi lives up to its name as being a place where you can have a fun night of laughter and banter with friends.

Yes, We Have A Bellini at Khi Khi, Delhi.

The free-willed cocktail menu is extensive and offers playful interpretations of old favourites, such as a Bellini of prosecco, stone fruit and all spice, a Highball featuring butter-washed and popcorn-infused Tennesse whiskey, and a Gimlet that comes in a tray of flowers.

PVR Priya, Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar; approx. Rs 3,000 for two

For romantic date nights

Hoots’

Another recurring name amongst Asia’s 50 Best Bars, Hoots’ ranked No. 60 on this year’s list. An intimate and dimly-lit cocktail bar, inconspicuously located below Perch Wine Bar, it draws a select but growing clientele who seek an exclusive yet inviting drinking experience. The ambiance resembles a cozy living room, and the drinks on offer include elegant and intriguing cocktails, each simply named with a number. Notable highlights are the miso-infused Old Fashioned and Whisky Sour with chamomile foam. To complement the experience, cigars and cheese boards are available.

Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar; approx. Rs 2,000 for two

Kampai

Kampai bar, Delhi.

A first-of-its-kind modern Japanese fine dining, Kampai has recently launched its second outlet at DLF Promenade after its successful iteration in Aerocity. Its bar program boasts an impressive list of artisanal cocktails, meticulously crafted with an abundance of Japanese ingredients and flavours, with Japanese whiskeys, sakes and other spirits as the base.

Artisanal cocktails at Kampai, Delhi

Exuding a modern-day Tokyo vibe, the interiors pay homage to the timeless beauty of Sakura with stunning cherry blossom installations. Rounding it up with an extensive menu of traditional Japanese dishes presented with a modern interpretation, Kampai makes for a winning date night experience.

Worldmark 1, Aerocity & DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj; approx. Rs 2,500 for two

Klap

Klap, Delhi

A dynamic urban bistro by day that turns into a gastro bar by night, Klap located in the winding lanes of Khan Market inspire a vibrant joie de vivre, making it a great place for a date night. With two expansive floors and a fabulous terrace that also houses a kitchen garden, it acts as a cultural melting pot of sorts with an eclectic mix of industrialists, intellectuals and artists frequenting the place.

Classic cocktails at Klap, Delhi

The classic cocktails are paired with a global food menu designed around British, Italian, Indian, Mexican and Japanese cuisines amongst others, based on a ‘two fingers, one bite’ concept. Klap regularly features seasonal menus with curated cocktails as well.

Khan Market; approx. Rs 3,500 for two

For important business meetings

Home

Catering to the discerning bon vivants who seek excellence, sophistication and exclusivity, this bespoke lounge makes for a classy venue for all your business dealings — if you can manage an invitation or a referral. The members-only club exudes understated luxury and an international flair in its design and cocktail offerings, with an experimental cocktail program highlighting house ferments and locally sourced ingredients to minimise the environmental footprint. Live music, diverse events, and a global cuisine selection create a multifaceted experience, making Home a true haven for cocktail connoisseurs — and a recurring entry in the Asia’s 50 Best list.

Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj; approx. Rs 3,000 for two

Rick’s

Umami Ugarte at Rick's, Taj Mahal hotel, New Delhi

A classic favourite of Delhi’s social circles for years, Rick’s at the Taj Mahal has recently reopened in a reimagined avatar. Inspired by the cinematic masterpiece of Casablanca, the décor depicts an exquisite blend of classic and modern architectural elements alluring to the romance and glamour of yesteryear.

Rick's, Taj Mahal, Delhi

Rick’s new cocktail programme seamlessly marries the passion of tradition with the novelty of modern mixology. The Signature Serves are infused with innovative ingredients like Japanese miso, homemade infusions and pickles, with distinctive techniques such as milk washing, clarification and sous vide in the play. Along with the curated food menu featuring global influences and local ingredients, Rick’s makes for a true comeback success story.

Taj Mahal, Mansingh Road; approx. Rs 6,000 for two

Lair

Walking into this modern speakeasy feels wickedly dangerous, daring and almost forbidden — much like an animal’s lair. With an arresting contemporary interior that explores the darker side of design philosophy, Lair gives the feel of a reimagined film noir set with a minimalist monochrome scheme and a play of glass, blank concrete and striking geometries. The cocktail menu offers a veritable selection across tastes and budgets, from simple and approachable drinks to high-end options made with ingredients from around the world. Presented in eye-catching ways, the drinks perfectly complement the drama of the place.

Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar; approx INR 3,000 for two

For intimate family outings

Miss Margarita

Mexican bulldog margarita at Miss Margarita, Delhi

Showcasing the largest selection of tequilas and over 30 varieties of margaritas, Miss Margarita transports one to the heart of Mexico with its décor and food. The vibrant colourful interior with handpainted wall arts and Aztec tiles is a big draw for family gatherings, especially with kids. Known for their mixology prowess, the bartenders eagerly guide diners through the vast selection of tequilas and mezcal-based cocktails, served with different types of salt rims.

Frozen coconut cocktail at Miss Margarita, Delhi.

Must try signatures include the Pineapple Ginger Jalapeno Margarita and the Frozen Coconut Margarita, as well as the Barrel Aged Tequila Manhattan. The refreshing sips pair with a range of delightful Mexican staples, such as quesadillas, tacos, enchiladas and more.

M Block Market, GK 2; approx INR 2,000 for 2

Flow

At Flow, Delhi.

Located at DLF Avenue in Saket’s buzzing mall district, the quirky, fun and relaxed Flow is ideal for when you want to grab a bite and a drink with your family amidst all the shopping. Besides housing a top-notch brewery, the bar menu also boasts a selection of bespoke cocktails put together by none other than Yangdup Lama himself.

Cocktails curated by Yangdup Lama at Flow, Delhi.

He’s also curated an exceptional mocktail menu that is sure to delight the younger members of the family. Spanning a massive indoor space with a sprawling outdoor dining area, the 276-capacity restaurant can easily morph from a serene day diner to a high-energy bar at night, with a menu blending Modern European, Asian, Indian and Mediterranean cuisines.

Commons, DLF Avenue, Saket; approx INR 3,000 for two