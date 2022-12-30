 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pune man ordered food worth over Rs 28 lakh on Zomato in 2022

Dec 30, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Zomato's year-end report has revealed some lavish spending by customers.

Spent big on ordering in this year? Certainly not as much as these Zomato customers.

Zomato's year-end report has revealed some lavish spending by customers, including one who ordered pizzas worth over Rs 25,000 in a single order.

But the "let that sink in moment" in the report was a Pune resident spending over Rs 28 lakh on Zomato this year.

"This is just Rs 36,42,17,44,48,38 less than the cost of Twitter," Zomato posted on Instagram.

Zomato identified the customer as Tejas from Pune.