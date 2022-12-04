Year-end reading: Mahatma Gandhi's cinematic biography and 4 other books releasing in December

Whether you are looking for some year-end reads or gifting options this Christmas season, December brings an impressive line-up of new releases to get your hands on. Here some of the books releasing this month:

The Mahatma on Celluloid : A Cinematic Biography

Prakash Magdum's book, published by HarperCollins, will offer readers an insight into the rich world of documentaries, films and newsreels made on Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi himself resisted cinema but became the subject of many works throughout the years. Magdum will, in several chapters, explore cinema's reverence for Gandhi.

“With his entire life story being revisited on screen (all at once) there was little room to retell this any other way," the author told Mid-Day newspaper. "That’s when filmmakers started to dissect and interpret his personality, views and relationships."

The book will be available on Amazon starting December 15.

The Haunting of Delhi City If you love reading horror stories during long winter nights, this seems to be the book for you. The Haunting of Delhi City compiles stories about the "dark shadows" lurking in the city's famed architecture. (Image credit: Harper Collins) "Each of these stories holds a piece of the city and its people -- especially the ghosts," the introduction to Jatin Bhasin and Suparna Chawla's Bhasin's book reads. The book, also published by HarperCollins, will release on December 26. The Book of Dals In the mood for a culinary experience? Pratibha Karan's The Book of Dals promises to take readers on a journey to discover the local flavours of diverse regions in India as well as Nepal and Sri Lanka. (Image credit: Penguin) The book also includes exotic dal recipes that you could use to cook up warm, comforting dinners. Slow is Beautiful Never has the need to slow down in life and take breaks been felt more strongly than in Covid times. Visual designer Ahlawat Gunjan's book will help you observe, reflect and practice techniques crafted to reconnect with lost instincts. The book releases on December 5. A History of Fear Thriller fans might want to grab Luke Dumas' "disorienting, paranoia-inducing" book about an American student arrested for murder in Scotland. The book delves into the darkness of human psyche, combining a dreadful atmosphere with fast-paced storytelling. The book releases in India on December 5.

