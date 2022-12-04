 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Year-end reading: Mahatma Gandhi's cinematic biography and 4 other books releasing in December

Ria Saini
Dec 04, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST

There's something for everyone -- history lovers, cooking enthusiasts, horror and thriller aficionados.

Books to add to your shelves in December. (Image tweeted by Aditya Magdum)

Whether you are looking for some year-end reads or gifting options this Christmas season, December brings an impressive line-up of new releases to get your hands on. Here some of the books releasing this month:

The Mahatma on Celluloid : A Cinematic Biography

Prakash Magdum's book, published by HarperCollins, will offer readers an insight into the rich world of documentaries, films and newsreels made on Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi himself resisted cinema but became the subject of many works throughout the years. Magdum will, in several chapters, explore cinema's reverence for Gandhi.

 

“With his entire life story being revisited on screen (all at once) there was little room to retell this any other way," the author told Mid-Day newspaper. "That’s when filmmakers started to dissect and interpret his personality, views and relationships."

The book will be available on Amazon starting December 15.