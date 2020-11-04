Wonderla Holidays, one of the biggest amusement parks, is reopening. Will it be a roller-coaster ride?

One of the biggest amusement parks in India, Wonderla Holidays, is reopening for the public from November 13. Amusement parks had shut shop since March due to the Coronavirus-led lockdown.

Wonderla had shut its Kochi park on March 11, followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad parks, and the resort on March 14 and 15, respectively.

It will first reopen the Bengaluru park for as many as 15,000 COVID warriors -- personnel from the police force and fire brigade, frontline health workers, etc., from November 9-13.

While Wonderla is reopening all its three locations, it is only the dry park that will be open for public. Also, ticket bookings will be done completely online, once the amusement parks reopen.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Online ticket sale

“Pre-COVID, only 10-12 percent of our bookings were online. To avoid overcrowding, we are focussing more on online ticket sales,” said Arun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd.

In addition, Wonderla Holidays will keep the visitor count to 3,000 a day, despite having a capacity of up to 10,000.

“While the government has allowed amusement parks to operate at 50 percent capacity, we will be operating at 1/3rd capacity,” he said.

To keep the cost low, Wonderla Holidays will be open for three days -- from Friday to Sunday.

The ticket price will be Rs 699. During pre-COVID days, it was Rs 1,400 during weekends.

As for the sanitation process, Chittilappilly said that it will be the usual temperature checks, ride sanitisation, etc. “We have received a certification from a French agency. It does all our certifications. They have something called COVID-safe certification for establishments," he added.

While the festive period of October to December is the strongest for Wonderla, this year, it will be about knowing consumer behaviour and whether they are ready to be back to amusement parks.

This is why Chittilappilly says business could take six months to a year to be back to pre-COVID levels.

COVID impact: A big blow

Wonderla Holidays reported a loss of Rs 15.79 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as against Rs 16.02 lakh Profit After Tax (PAT) during the corresponding period of the last financial year.

The company controlled expenditure during lockdown to Rs 9.32 crore as against Rs 11.90 crore during the first quarter of this year.

“One of our biggest costs is people and we have been able to remove contract labour and all our staff has taken pay cuts. We have reduced costs by 2/3rd. Currently, we are operating with 1/4th of our workforce and 3/4th of our workforce is contract labour,” said Chittilappilly. The company plans to get back the contract labour, depending on the footfalls they see in parks in the coming months.

Also, the Coronavirus-led lockdown halted the company's expansion plans.

“We were planning to expand to Chennai and we had acquired land in the city. We were supposed to start work in Chennai but it stopped due to COVID,” he said.

A 'wonder'ful idea

While Chittilappilly is unsure about how things will pan out for the amusement parks, he is confident about one segment that was started during the lockdown.

As amusement parks had to shut shops following the lockdown, Chittilappilly and his team was wondering how to keep the staff engaged.

So, the company started food takeaway outlet Wonder Kitchen -- first in Bengaluru in June, followed by another outlet in the city in August, and two more in Kochi and Hyderabad in September.

“During the lockdown, we wanted to engage our workforce as the amusement park was shut and thought this was a cost-effective way of engaging our staff. While we thought we would stop this business when the parks reopened, now we want to continue it,” he said.

The food offered in these outlets is the food served in the big Wonder Kitchens situated inside Wonderla amusement parks. In addition, there are also small kitchen setups at each location of these takeaway outlets.

On the menu currently is mostly south Indian food and some local cuisines. But Chittilappilly said that they are planning a fun menu for Wonder Kitchens.

Sharing another aspect regarding the start of a takeaway food vertical, Chittilappilly said: “Wonderla is a low-repeat business. We don’t expect someone to come more than once or twice a year. Then, how do you stay relevant for the rest of the year? So, this (Wonder Kitchens) might help us engage the young crowd. We could also look at selling tickets to Wonderla Holidays to Wonder Kitchen customers.”

Wondering if the experiment paid off? Chittilappilly said it did because the investments were low. “The cost for each outlet was around Rs 2-3 lakh."

In the first quarter of FY21, the company sold cooked food worth Rs 18 lakh. “We have four outlets so far, and we may expand,” he added.