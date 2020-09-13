With Geneva Watch Days, the watch fair makes a tentative comeback

In the last week of August, a bunch of both major and independent watch brands got together to host the Geneva Watch Days. The decentralised watch fair, held at multiple locations across the city, was the first organised gathering of watch brands since March and saw the participation of 17 brands, including the likes of H Moser & Cie, Ulysse Nardin, Bulgari and Girard-Perregaux. Here, we take a look at some of the more interesting watches that were launched at the event.

Henry Dreyfuss, the great American industrial designer, was both prolific and versatile. Dreyfuss, who died in 1972, designed, among other things, telephones for Bell Laboratories; a thermostat for Honeywell; tractors for John Deere; and the interior of the Super G Constellation aircraft for the Lockheed Corporation. In the 1930s, as railroads in the United States ramped up efforts to regain passenger traffic lost to automobiles, Dreyfuss created the Mercury Streamliner, which could possibly be the most beautiful train ever made. H Moser & Cie’s Streamliner collection is nod to that era of streamlined shapes and Art Deco aesthetics. Their latest, the Streamliner Centre Seconds, follows in the wake of the self-winding Flyback Chronograph, which was launched earlier this year, and concerns itself with the bare essentials. The 3-hand watch, which is all rounded curves, from the 40mm case to the integrated steel bracelet, is a study in fluidity, and also manages to not look derivative in any way. The beautiful fume dial, in Matrix Green, adds a kind of electric elegance. The Centre Seconds is powered by an in-house HMC 200 movement that has a power reserve of 3 days. If sports watches are your thing, you ought to take a good look at this one.

Breitling Endurance Pro

The Endurance Pro is not your usual Breitling. It is relatively cheap compared to the rest of the Swiss watchmaker’s timepieces as well as the lowest-priced Breitling watch, and it’s powered by a quartz movement (COSC-certified by the way). But as far as sports chronographs go, it’s got many things going for it, including the fact that it’s light, thanks to the use of a carbon composite called Breitlight. The name might be unimaginative, but Breitling says it is 3.3 times lighter than titanium and 5.8-times lighter than stainless steel and non-magnetic as well. The watch comes in a variety of fun colours, and its bi-directional rotating bezel can be used as a solar compass.

Girard-Perregaux Laureato ‘Infinity Edition’

With its octagonal bezel and integrated steel bracelet, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato was a 1970s icon, along with the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and the Patek Philippe Nautilus. GP introduced a bunch of new models at Geneva, but the Laureato Infinity edition was quite the stand-out launch, at least for this writer. The latest iteration of the luxury sports watch is distinguished by the use of onyx in its dial, which is pretty uncommon in the world of watchmaking. According to Girard-Perregaux, the black onyx used on the dial is shaped and polished by craftsmen and creating thin dials from onyx requires as many as 15 different operations. And the two-tone dial, with the rhodium-plated hour and minute hands and the pink gold seconds hand and applied indices, looks spectacular. The 42mm watch features an in-house self-winding movement, the GP1800, and is limited to 188 pieces.

Carl F Bucherer Patravi TravelTec Color Edition

The rather underrated Carl F Bucherer has produced some stunning watches over the years. Case in point? Their Manero line, especially the Manero Flyback. Its Patravi TravelTec, launched in 2005 and equipped with a movement capable of displaying three time zones, coupled with a chronograph, made the watch world sit up and take notice. The Patravi TravelTec Color Edition Four Seasons is bound to do the same — literally. The Colour Edition — a quartet of bright 46.6mm timepieces (blue represents winter, orange is autumn, green for spring and yellow for summer) — is powered by the calibre CFB 1901.1 and has a power reserve of 42 hours. The stainless-steel case features a screw-down crown, helping to ensure water-resistance to 50m. We might not be travelling far and wide anymore, but we could all do with some colour in our lives right now.