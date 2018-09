Barbados | Similar to Jamaica, the coastal country has stringent laws against homosexuals. As per 154, Section 9 of the Sexual Offences Act, buggery in some cases, could result in life imprisonment. However, the law is rarely acted upon. The tension in regard to homosexuality spiked in 2018, when Human Rights Watch (HRW) published a report entitled: "I Have to Leave to be me: Discriminatory Laws Against LGBT People in the Eastern Caribbean". The government didn't budge and accused the HRW of trying to impose same-sex marriage in the country. Even the Anglican Bishop of Barbados and Catholic Church have come out in support saying that while they morally oppose homosexuality, governments must respect the rights of all persons, including LGBT people. (Image: Reuters)