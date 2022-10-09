What to watch on Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, and other OTT platforms this October

With October the holiday season continues and while many big-ticket films are up for theatrical release, there is enough for OTT fans to binge watch. Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, SonyLIV, Zee5, Mubi and Aha have a rather large bouquet of options for audiences. Check out the list:

Nailed It Season 7, Netflix, October 5

This Emmy-nominated show is about home bakers recreating edible masterpieces. It is known for the drama, both on- and off-screen. One dessert is awarded $10,000 as a cash prize, per episode.

Aftershock: Everest And The Nepal Earthquake, Netflix, October 6

This docuseries, based on the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal, includes first-hand accounts of survivors and actual footage.

Exposed, Disney+Hotstar, October 6

This spine-chilling thriller is about the trouble that breaks out when a reporter with an agenda challenges a renowned anchor. New episodes drop every Thursday.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, Disney+Hotstar October 7

Criminal lawyer Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) solves a high-profile celebrity murder case that has piqued the interest of the media. The show also stars Swastika Mukerjee, Shweta Basu Prasad, Gaurav Gera and Purab Kohli, and the finale episode dropped this weekend.

Glitch, Netflix, October 7

This Korean comedy thriller drama is about Hong Ji-Hyo’s boyfriend who vanishes mysteriously. Unable to understand what happened to him, she seeks help from UFO enthusiasts to get him back.

Feels Like Home Season 2, Lionsgate Play, October 7

This one continues the story of the four young protagonists. A coming-of-age story of these boys, and the drama of their shared lives, their friendship and their complicated romantic lives.

Luckyman, Amazon Prime Video, October 7

Late Puneeth Rajkumar’s recently released romantic comedy film, Lucky Man is the official remake Oh My Kadavule, a Tamil film released in 2020.

Catherine Called Birdy, Amazon Prime Video, October 7

Starring Bella Ramsey, Andrew Scott, and others this adventure-comedy based in medieval England, is about parents planning to marry off their daughter to a wealthy suitor and all that follows after.

Prey, Disney+Hotstar, October 7

This action thriller is about a skilled warrior who fights to protect her tribe against highly evolved predators.

Werewolf by Night, Disney+, October 7

This horror-comedy-superhero-fiction drama that opens up a monstrous new side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a brand-new featurette.

Luckiest Girl Alive, Netflix, October 7

Based on the novel by the same name by Jessica Knoll, this 1 hour 53 minutes mystery film, is about Ani FaNelli, played by Mila Kunis, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all. A true crime documentary forces her to confront her rather shocking-harrowing high school history.

Derry Girls Season 3, Netflix, October 7

Created by writer Lisa McGee, this candid, one-of-a-kind, family-centred comedy set during a civil conflict in Derry, Northern Ireland, takes a warm, funny look at the everyday lives of ordinary people living in extraordinary times. Michelle, Erin, Clare and the gang are back in this third season

Mismatched Season 2, Netflix, October 14

Starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, this Akarsh Khurana creation is into its much-awaited second season that has new characters, broken friendships, love and heartbreak and is also a journey of self-discovery for the characters.

Dobaaraa, Netflix, October 15

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and others, this science-fiction thriller has been directed by Anurag Kashyap. There’s a mysterious thunderstorm, time travel, a murder, a mother saving someone’s life and more in this 2 hours 15 minutes film.

The School for Good and Evil, Netflix, October 19

Directed by Paul Feig, this 2 hour 27 minutes long, fantasy film, is based on the best-selling series by Soman Chainani. It is about Sophie and Agatha finding themselves on opposing sides of a battle in an enchanted school. This place trains heroes and villains to protect the balance between good and evil.

Argentina 1985, Amazon Prime Video, October 21

This mystery-drama, at 2 hours 20 minutes, is the true story of how a public prosecutor, a lawyer, and their team prosecute the heads of Argentina’s military dictatorship.

Four More Shots Please, Season 3, Amazon Prime Video, October 21

Headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo, this International Emmy nominated series is back with its third season. It is about the lives of four best friends and their complicated love lives.