What is buccal fat removal and why is it trending

Dec 26, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

Another way to pursue unrealistic beauty standards, critics say.

Opinions on the procedure are divided.

It's not new a procedure, but it has the internet talking, thanks to some celebrity photos.

Comments about buccal fat removal have taken over Twitter and TikTok. On Google, search queries for the topic rose suddenly in mid-December.

But what exactly is the procedure?

Buccal fat removal is a type of cosmetic surgery done to give the face a more defined look. It involves removing the buccal fat pad between the  cheekbones and jaw bones.

 
 

Social media users have been sharing celebrity photos and taking sides on either side of the debate. Why would you want to change your youthful, ample cheeks, some wondered. Others said if money was no problem, people should go ahead and alter what they "hate" about themselves.

"Buccal fat removal is so disturbing as if the natural fat that structures your face is a problem that needs to be removed," one Twitter user wrote.