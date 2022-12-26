What is buccal fat removal and why is it trending

Opinions on the procedure are divided.

It's not new a procedure, but it has the internet talking, thanks to some celebrity photos.

Comments about buccal fat removal have taken over Twitter and TikTok. On Google, search queries for the topic rose suddenly in mid-December.

But what exactly is the procedure?

Buccal fat removal is a type of cosmetic surgery done to give the face a more defined look. It involves removing the buccal fat pad between the cheekbones and jaw bones.

Social media users have been sharing celebrity photos and taking sides on either side of the debate. Why would you want to change your youthful, ample cheeks, some wondered. Others said if money was no problem, people should go ahead and alter what they "hate" about themselves.

"Buccal fat removal is so disturbing as if the natural fat that structures your face is a problem that needs to be removed," one Twitter user wrote.

Another declared: "I got buccal fat removal surgery for christmas."

On TikTok, there is an abundance of people documenting their procedures.

"Buccal fat removal is suitable if you can’t get rid of your chipmunk cheeks," read one comment on the platform.

The procedure can cost up to $20,000. It is quite quick.

"This operation takes less than a half-hour,” said Dr. Alan Matarasso from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons told The New York Times. “I can do it on a 20-year-old person at 8 in the morning, and they can be sitting at their desk at 9:15 with basically no discomfort."

Some doctors are doing more than double the amount of buccal surgeries than they did five years ago.

But there are risks attached to it too.

Buccal fat pads give shape to the cheeks and doctors urge careful consideration before deciding to undergo the procedure.

People with narrow faces and those who are above a certain age are not considered fit to get the surgery. Buccal fat declines with age and can make one seem gaunt.

T"he big danger with buccal fat pad excision is prematurely aging the face," Darren Smith, a plastic surgeon from New York, told CNN. "Something we know from a long time ago is that volume is what, among other things, brings the face a youthful experience."