Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What a drive! Sachin Tendulkar-owned rare BMW X5M SUV up for sale for Rs 21 lakh

The 2002 Long Beach Blue BMW X5M, which was frequently used by Tendulkar before he sold it, is touted to be one of the rarest SUVs in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Acierto Multi Trade Pvt Ltd)
(Image: Acierto Multi Trade Pvt Ltd)

Sachin Tendulkar's drive is up for grabs. No, not his trademark, textbook cover drive but an SUV that adorned his luxury car collection.

The 2002 Long Beach Blue BMW X5M, touted as one of the rarest SUVs in India, has now resurfaced on the market. The car is available for Rs 21 lakh, according to a report in News18. The car has covered 72,000 km according to the ODO meter and has already been sold thrice.

Not many get the chance to meet the Tendulkar in person, but the sale is a chance to feel the thrill of  a car that the cricket legend once used frequently.

With a top speed of 239 km/h, the car can dash from 0-100 km/h in just seven seconds. Even though the car is fairly old, it is well equipped with modern features such as traction control, parking sensors, remote locking, ABS and electronically adjustable seats.

In 2012, BMW appointed Sachin Tendulkar as their brand ambassador. He currently owns BMW i8, BMW M6 Gran Coupe, BMW M5, BMW M5 30 and a BMW 760 Li M-Sport from the German automakers.

(Image: Acierto Multi Trade Pvt Ltd)

 
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 12:46 pm

tags #India #Lifestyle #Sachin Tendulkar #Trending News

