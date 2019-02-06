Value dining is the way to go as 73% customers prefer to order or takeaway food

The Indian eating-out space will see more of value dining – striking a fair balance between fine dining and casual dining, experts discussed on the second day of the India Food Forum 2019.

“The new millennials in India are increasingly setting the agenda towards value dining,” said Anurag Katiar, Executive Director and CEO, deGustibus Hospitality.

Sreyoshi Maitra, Executive Director, IPSOS said that eating out is not really eating out as 37 percent of the customers prefer home delivery, 26 percent opt for takeaway and the remaining 37 percent dine-in. Maitra shared her insights on the basis of her online survey of 1000 customers across six metro cities.

“73 percent of the times, people tend to go in a group; remaining 27 percent times, people go solo – of which 23 percent is at home while 4 percent at a workplace. Within the group consumption of 73 percent, 64 percent is with family and friends at home,” Maitra added

According to the survey, only 21 percent of the times, children influence the choice of restaurant. "What’s on the table, is more important than where the table is, as the choice of food mattered more to 58 percent people while ambiance was of importance to only 15 percent," Maitra elucidated.

However, building brands in the food service business is not only about service and location, but also about the touch, taste, smell, sight and the sound of the food. In this context, Consulting Nutritionist Aditi Prabhu pointed out that the food served at hospitals lacks any of these senses, adding that it is a huge market that needs re-positioning in terms of wellness.

While the Indian foodservice world has left consumers spoilt for choices, eating-out options are increasing by the day with new entrants and a wider variety of international and local cuisines.

Experts are of the view that even though technology is acting as a disruption in the food service business, it has helped in increasing the market size –by making the food reach the customer, compelling them to experience more with food as also with its service.