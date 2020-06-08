Unlock 1.0: Salons are getting back to business but it is mostly for hair services

Salons are getting back to business in many states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi thanks to ease in lockdown restrictions.

Many salons, especially the high-end ones, are seeing strong footfalls and what's interesting is that most clients are coming for hair services.

Sheema Zohra, a resident of Bengaluru and a mother of two children, decided to go to a parlour three days after salons were allowed to reopen in Karnataka.

“Everything else can be done at home. From waxing to threading, I have tools for them. But for hair colour, I needed a professional. I went to the Bodycraft salon and spa for root touch up, which I usually do every month. But due to the coronavirus-lockdown, I had to wait for three months and my hair had greyed,” she said. Zohra added that she saw a lot of people who had come for hair services, especially haircuts.”

Arvind who before the lockdown had gone back to his hometown Chennai from Mumbai recently went for a haircut. “My marriage which was supposed to have been solemnised in March got delayed due to lockdown to June 12. So, I went for a haircut to Green Trendz salon. I was happy to see that all safety measures were taken from sanitiser to personal protection equipment (PPE) kits. While I was charged for the PPE kit, I think it is need of the hour."

Zohra paid Rs 90 along with GST (Goods & Services Tax) for the PPE kit, which had aprons, gloves, shoe covers, a mask, disposable hair towel, among others. She said she did not mind paying extra.

OP Kumar who operates a salon in Delhi’s Pitampura called Luxuria Salon said in the last three days people are mostly coming to the salon for hair services. “We reopened our salon three days back. We have serviced around 50 clients so far and 80 percent clients opted for hair services,” he said.

Among the many beauty services that salons offer, experts told Moneycontrol that hair services will be faster to pick up as these can’t be usually done at home.

Even politician Sachin Pilot in one of his earlier tweets had said that his do-it-yourself haircut didn’t go as expected or rather he had botched it up.

Celebrity hairdresser Jawed Habib, who has hair and beauty salon chains, had recently pointed out that the beauty parlour culture in India will end and the industry will transform into a hairstyling industry.

Even DP Sharma, Director, Professional Products Division, L’Oreal India, thinks that with lockdown restrictions easing, hair services will pick up much faster than facials and other beauty services.

He noted that hair is a critical part of the business and a leading part of the industry.

“For top-end salons, hair services contribute 60-70 percent of revenue. For B-grade salons, it is around 50-55 percent and those that operate in hinterlands, there the skin services have a sizeable pie,” he added.

The company recently started an initiative for its 45,000-salon network and 170,000 hairdressers and distributed a back to business guide.