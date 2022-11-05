Tribes offer climate change solutions at the National Tribal Dance Festival

Karnataka's Kuruba community members performing the dollu kunitha traditional dance at the third edition of the National Tribal Dance Festival held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, during November 1-3.

Held at the beginning of an early winter last year, the second edition of the National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, coincided with the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, headed by Indian-origin British minister Alok Sharma. Wearing green clothes and twig-lined headgear, dancers from India and abroad sent out a strong message of respect for nature ingrained in traditional cultures.

This year, the third edition of the festival, held during November 1-3, is offering solutions to the human-made environmental catastrophe that is pushing the planet to the brink of destruction. Dancers from the climate change-threatened Maldives, a low-lying Indian Ocean island, and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep were among the participants at the festival that underlined the importance of indigenous knowledge to aid scientific measures to fight climate change.

The colour green is a recurring motif in the traditional elements of tribal communities. "Green colour is part of our lives. We live in forests or surrounded by forests. We worship trees," says Lakshminath Mahato, a folk dancer from Ranchi, Jharkhand. All the 20 members of the Mahato-led Jharkhand Kala Sangeet Sreejan Kendra who performed at the festival were clad in green coloured-tops, driving home the message of respect for nature.

In harmony with nature

As the dance troupe took steps back and forth, sang and beat the drums, it was clear there was more to their motivation than just the green colour. The outsized drum hanging out from the shoulders of one of them was made of clay. Called mandar, the percussion instrument made a sound that was heard like doong. "It is a sweet sound because it is coming from a clay drum," explains Mahato about the qualities of mandar. "There is no air pollution."

The Jharkhand Kala Sangeet Sreejan Kendra's damkach (a ritual dance often performed on the eve of a wedding), which took the third place in the traditional ritual dance category, joined Odisha's ghudka dance from the Sambalpur region in which performers wear headgear made from palm leaves, and Sikkim's tamang selo, a Nepali folk song and dance, in celebrating the rich diversity of tribal communities built over several millennia by living in harmony with the planet.

Launched in 2019, the National Tribal Dance Festival is attended by troupes from across the country. Participants from abroad this year included performers from Russia, Mozambique, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Togo, Egypt, Maldives and Serbia. Last year, there were tribal dancers from Palestine, Mali, Swaziland, Nigeria, Uganda, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan. The festival, which aims to promote cultural heritage, was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. With a high 32 per cent tribal population and a forest cover of 44 per cent, Chhattisgarh is a perfect host to the different global indigenous communities and their art forms.

Karma dancers from Chhattisgarh demonstrating the clay-made mandar percussion instrument.

Culture against climate change

Many tribal representatives feel leading a sustainable life and development could still save the planet from the impending climate disaster due to global warming caused by human activities. The World Meteorological Organization estimates floods and droughts caused by climate change have killed over two million people globally in the last 50 years. And extreme weather created more refugees than wars and violence in the world last year.

Among the solutions offered by traditional cultures are sustainable agricultural practices that do not deplete the earth's resources. One of the methods is shifting cultivation followed by the vulnerable Abujhmadia community, a centrally-protected tribe in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. Not surprisingly, sustainable agriculture was the theme of the National Tribal Dance Festival this year.

Tribal handicrafts at Raipur's Science College grounds reflected a culture strongly influenced by dance and music.

"Every activity in our daily life is connected with farming," says Shivcharan Khusharo, a karma dancer from Khodwa village in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Ganda district of Chhattisgarh. At the festival, Khusharo's 32-member Jai Buradev Karma Nritya Dal troupe performed a dance linked with the harvest season. Wearing green twigs and green-coloured clothes and carrying mandar drums, the karma dancers sang songs that ask the deity to grant them good health and energy.

"We conduct prakriti puja (worship of nature)," adds Jharkhand Kala Sangeet Sreejan Kendra's Mahato. "Our ancestors say when we pray to the trees, we learn how the harvest is going to be that year." Accelerating the phasing out of coal, a major mining activity in Chhattisgarh, and curtailing deforestation are two of the main goals countries, including India, have agreed to implement at the Glasgow climate summit last year to achieve global net zero emissions and limit temperature rise within 1.5 degree celsius.

The festival attracted students to learn about environment-friendly tribal traditional practices.

"We must stop destroying forests and felling trees," says Suman Parkar, a yoga and philosophy student of Raipur's Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University, who came to watch the dance performances. "When we followed our cultural traditions the earth was safe. But the development of technology has damaged the planet," adds Parkar, offering a critique of technological progress that is impacting human lives.

The Kuruba community, a nomadic tribe from Karnataka's Haveri district, continues to live today on the fringes of forests while resisting changes to their traditional life. The community's dance form, called dollu kunitha, demonstrates power and aggression. "We have to use our power in relation to our environment," says Manjunath BK, the coordinator of the Kuruba dance troupe that performed at the festival. "We are a nomadic tribe. We move from one place to another to save land, water and forest resources," he adds. "That is necessary for saving our planet."