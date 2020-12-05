Tippling Point | How Seagram's 100 Pipers Blended Whiskey And Music

Picture: Company website

If you are a Scotch fan from India there is a very pertinent question you are often accosted with. Are you a lover or a hater of Seagram's 100 Pipers?

The cult the whiskey had created in our country in a few decades has few parallels. It upped the ante against any possible competition in the future by selling one million cases in a single year. Aren't those the telling stripes of a true legend?

The story goes that in the middle of the last century a master blender in Scotland was tweaking with whiskies to get to a perfect blend in his mind. What was he asking for? Well, crazy you might call him, he believed that each sip of the perfect blend he was aiming for should evoke in the mind of the drinker the music of ten pipers (Someone playing the musical instrument, bagpiper).

Finally, the target was met, but his ambition didn't allow him to stop. How about hearing the music of 100 pipers from a single sip! He began to add more and more wonderful whiskies to the blend.

Another legend tells us that in an uprising in 1745 one hundred pipers preceded the army led by a Scottish legendary hero Bonnie Prince. The intention was to evoke courage in the soldiers and to send shivers down the back of their enemies. Could what those soldiers from either side heard be captured in a fine bottle of Scotch whiskey (So when a Scotsman sips this fine drink and closes his eyes, he should be transported some two centuries back to the battlefield, ears perked up, pulse racing, blood vessels pumped up by the loud music. By reading this, you should also be)?

That was the question that inspired Jimmy Lang and Allan Baille (master blender of Chivas Brothers) in creating this magical blend in 1965.

Four years after its launch in the US, the name 'Seagram's was added to the label.

If you look closely at what you get from a bottle of 100 Pipers, you'd reach various terrains - the Highlands, Lowlands, Islay, Speyside - and glens in Scotland. The Balenmachs, the Strathislas, the Macallans, the whiskies that form the base of the blend are all legends that stand alone as whiskies. It took nearly twenty years and more than 500 combinations for Jimmy Lang and Allan Baille to finally settle on the incredible blend (of 30 different whiskies) they made.

Today Pernord Ricard sells millions of cases around the world, including Spain, Thailand, Venezeula, Australia etc. The largest-selling whisky in Thailand, Seagram's 100 Pipers is one of the leading whiskies in India also, ever since it was introduced in 1995.

India is the only country outside Scotland where 100 Pipers is bottled. As a token of gratitude or as a good gesture the company has introduced the Legacy Project to breathe life into many dying artforms in the country. It provides platforms for artists to showcase their works before the world (Phulkari artform from North, Gara from West, Bengal Weave from East, Kalamgari from South and Maheshwari from Central India are the design artworks now benefited by the program).

But we are here for the drink, right?

Go for 100 Pipers 12 Years old to get to the best. Twelve years meditating inside oak castles isn't for nothing, you'd swear.

The whisky has matured, taking all the time in the world, chattering with the wood, leeching a deep and complex character from it. Hold your glass for a while and savour the deep, amber liquid with your eyes. As you sip you won't miss the molecules of the heady, fruity aroma wafting up from the glass. Soon your taste buds would be blissfully teasing apart smoky peat, vanilla and honey from the creamy and full-bodied drink. Close your eyes and wait for the long-drawn, mellow finish that arrives with an elegant floral touch.

(Manu Remakant is a freelance writer who also runs a video blog — A Cup of Kavitha — introducing world poetry to Malayalis. The views expressed here are personal.)