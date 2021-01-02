Tippling Point | How mulled wines came to be synonymous with winter drinks

Pic courtesy: german-gluhwein.com

How does the world beat winter? How do people survive the blues of the fag end of a surreal year they still struggle to understand? What drinks offer warmth from the extreme cold, the incessant snow, and the dark thoughts still steaming up inside?

For centuries, Europeans took refuge behind a beverage as multitudes of animals around them dully retire into hibernation. Spiced wine, otherwise known as mulled wine, has been popular in the Continent since the Roman era. They know how to toss various mulling spices in the cauldron that contained boiling wine to make life interesting.

As the Romans travelled across Europe, carrying their legacy, pushing their might, their drinking habits also hitched a ride with them, redefining those of other cultures. Even the English who were getting a bit snooty about their ales and beers soon began to think in favour of the idea of fermented grapes that came from abroad.

A medieval cookery book written in 1390 made explicit mention of this new form of drink made by grinding together cinnamon, ginger, cloves, long pepper, nutmeg, cardamom, and grains of paradise. Add this to red wine and sugar. Serve it hot. Abracadabra! The drink tasted magic to the brutes!

In order to give it a local twist, the British soon began to use cider in place of red wine and consumed it especially during Christmas. If you serve it hot the drink doubles up as soup as well building a bulwark winter, they discovered. But there are many versions of mulled wine in Europe than you can count. Smoking Bishop, the one that Charles Dickens mentions in his story, A Christmas Carol, was popular during the Victorian era, though it fell out of use soon after.

Today if you go to England and ask for mulled wine you might be served a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, fennel seed, cloves, and ginger, orange, lemon, all steeped in sugar syrup to which red wine is added. They also use brandy or ginger wine to pep up the spirit.

The Gluhwein connection

Go to Alsace in France now you'd be treated with Gluhwein (smouldering wine) which is also popular in many other German-speaking countries. it is the only alcoholic beverage available in Alsace markets during the Christmas season. Gluhwein is usually prepared by heating red wine with cinnamon sticks, orange, sugar, star aniseed, and at times vanilla pods. Called 'mit Schuss', they also add rum to the concoction. Or go for the German Feuerzangenbowle where they soak sugarloaf, set it on fire and let the liquid drip into the wine. Sip it by a fireside.

Nordic Glogg

Or take a trip to some Nordic country -Norwgia, Denmark, Iceland, or Sweden - and ask locals for their seasonal favourite - glogg. Their catholic taste allows you to add stronger spirits such as vodka, rim, aquavit, or brandy to the mulled drink instead of the traditional wine. Hop around those department stores throughout Scandinavia to see and collect interesting varieties of glogg spice extract and ready-mix spices for the purpose. Get home and mix them with wine, heat it to 60-70 degree celsius, and sip it hot.

Glogg can also be made without alcohol by replacing wine or brandy with fruit juices. But then, why should we be here reading this, right?