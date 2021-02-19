Tiger Shroff has something new to offer in the cloud kitchen space, joins hands with The Thick Shake Factory

If you are a fitness freak or a Tiger Shroff fan, there is some good news for you as the actor has come up with a healthy food brand called Prowl Foods.

Expanding the existing brand Prowl, which is an active lifestyle brand, Shroff has joined hands with founders of milkshake QSR (quick service restaurant) chain The Thick Shake Factory (TTSF) to launch Prowl Foods.

Yeshwanth Nag, founder of TTSF explained more about the deal with Shroff.

"There is profit sharing but it is under our confidential clause. Prowl Foods will primarily be cloud kitchen but it will also have offline presence in malls. There will be retail expansion. It will be a QSR model with limited seating," Nag told Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol reached out to actor Tiger Shroff but did not receive a response till the time of writing this article.

After being in the offline business, Nag is now focusing on cloud kitchens. And for this he has started a new venture called TTSF Cloud One.

A cloud kitchen is a delivery-only restaurant that has no physical space for dine-in services. It relies entirely on orders placed through online food aggregators or an online ordering enabled website or mobile app.

"Under TTSF Cloud One, we will open many cloud kitchens. There will be several brands like one will be The Thick Shake Factory, one will be Prowl Foods. We are also getting into pizzas, burgers and biryanis. We will cover cuisines from end to end," said Nag.

Under the brand Prowl Foods, Nag plans to offer ready-to- eat fitness meals which will be both on-demand as well as subscription.

When it comes to overall cloud kitchens, Nag plans to launch 50 by end of this year and another 100 by end of 2022. So, in total TTSF Cloud One will be launching 150 cloud kitchens and invest as much as Rs 25-Rs 30 crore over the next two years.

"Out target cities for the initial launch is Bengaluru, Hyderabad followed by Mumbai and Chennai. After these four market we will look at Delhi. We will concentrate first on metro cities," he said.

Currently, the founders of TTSF Cloud One, Nag and Ashwin are putting in their money in the new venture.

"The Thick Shake Factory has been profitable business so we are using our money. We are also in touch with prospective venture capitalists," added Nag.

While entering the cloud kitchen space is something that was on Nag's mind for the last two years, the idea got the push last year after the coronavirus outbreak which hit the restaurant business hard.

According to industry estimates, cloud kitchen market in India is expected to be about $1 billion in the next two years.

Nag pointed out that the food or restaurant category hasn't seen the online change. "Swiggy and Zomato have come but they have only aggregated the restaurants."

However, the cloud kitchen market is picking up pace in India after the dine-in services took a hit due to COVID-19 impact. Many restaurant chains shifted focus to cloud kitchens like Lite Bite Foods which manages restaurant brands like Punjab Grill.

One major benefit a cloud kitchen offers is cost saving on rent and staffing.

Talking about different models for cloud kitchen, Nag said, "One is to buy properties and sell multiple food items. In our case, we will be taking properties on lease and won't buy them."

Currently, the leader in the cloud kitchen space in India, Rebel Foods, formerly known as Faasos Food Services, was launched in 2011. The company has around 15 cloud kitchen brands including Faasos, Ovenstory Pizza, Behrouz Biryani, among others. In terms of number of cloud kitchens it has around 325 cloud kitchens not only in India but also in UAE, Indonesia, and the UK.