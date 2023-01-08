 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This 11-year-old's song, blending Kashmiri Sufi and hip hop, takes listeners by storm

Irfan Amin Malik
Jan 08, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

Umar Nisar, who runs Mashq Podcast, with the young Kashmiri singing sensation Ayaan Sajad (right). (Photo: Irfan Amin Malik)

An 11-year-old boy Ayaan Sajad is reviving Kashmir’s traditional Sufi music with a blend of hip hop after his first song, in local Kashmiri language, crossed 3 million views on YouTube.

The five minute, eight seconds song, BeDard Dadi Chane, released on August 21 last year, featuring Kashmiri rapper Najmus Saqib, has become a hit with social media in Kashmir remaining abuzz with the teenager's rendition. His song was released on Mashq Talks Podcast channel on YouTube while on other social media platforms its views are in millions and counting.

Ayaan Sajad (left). (Photo: Irfan Amin Malik)

Hailing from Darigund village in Srigufwara’s Bijbehara locality of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Sajad is a Class VII student who wants to become Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer when he grows up.

“I have been singing since my early childhood but professionally BeDard was my first video song. I want to do singing for my passion and not to make a career of it,” he says.

Besides singing for passion, Sajad wants to sing for raising awareness about different social campaigns like road safety and drug de-addiction programmes.