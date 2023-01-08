This 11-year-old's song, blending Kashmiri Sufi and hip hop, takes listeners by storm

Umar Nisar, who runs Mashq Podcast, with the young Kashmiri singing sensation Ayaan Sajad (right). (Photo: Irfan Amin Malik)

An 11-year-old boy Ayaan Sajad is reviving Kashmir’s traditional Sufi music with a blend of hip hop after his first song, in local Kashmiri language, crossed 3 million views on YouTube.

The five minute, eight seconds song, BeDard Dadi Chane, released on August 21 last year, featuring Kashmiri rapper Najmus Saqib, has become a hit with social media in Kashmir remaining abuzz with the teenager's rendition. His song was released on Mashq Talks Podcast channel on YouTube while on other social media platforms its views are in millions and counting.

Ayaan Sajad (left). (Photo: Irfan Amin Malik)

Hailing from Darigund village in Srigufwara’s Bijbehara locality of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Sajad is a Class VII student who wants to become Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer when he grows up.

“I have been singing since my early childhood but professionally BeDard was my first video song. I want to do singing for my passion and not to make a career of it,” he says.

Besides singing for passion, Sajad wants to sing for raising awareness about different social campaigns like road safety and drug de-addiction programmes.

Sajad is now making another song with a female singer for music lovers of Kashmir. “I want to sing only in my mother tongue to preserve our culture and tradition. Because if we forget our roots then we will not be able to achieve the glory of success,” he says.

Umar Nisar, who runs Mashq Podcast, on which Sajad’s song was released, says, Mashq initiative is created for the youth of Kashmir to provide them an open platform for showcasing their talent in singing, music, writing, photography and filmmaking.

“I met Ayaan Sajad six years ago, and back then itself I had decided to give him a singing platform. We have lined up indie artists who will feature with their songs on our platform. We do not charge anything from the artists and our aim is to revive Kashmir’s classical and Sufi music with a blend of hip hop and modern music, to appeal to younger listeners. Now people in Kashmir have a privilege to enjoy old lyrics with modern music,” Nisar says.

From an early age, Sajad started singing for various programmes and wedding ceremonies, but this song made him an overnight sensation with millions of people loving his haunting, melodious voice.

The original composition of Sajad’s fusion song, BeDard, is by noted Kashmiri folk singer Abdul Rashid Hafiz and Shameema Dev Azad with lyrics written by 17th-century Kashmiri Sufi poet Shamas Fakeer.

“Though my father gave me a freehand to pursue a career in singing, I want to keep it confined to my passion only. I want to become a civil servant who can sing on important occasions,” the boy adds.

His father Sajad Hussain says he wanted his son to sing the lyrics of Kashmir’s famous poet Sheikul Aalam Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA), popularly known as Nund Reshi. “My son has a God-gifted voice and it is not that he can only sing in the local language but he has been equally a good Punjabi, Arabic, Hindi and English singer.”

Sajad, according to his family, started his singing journey at small functions, marriages and other singing competitions.

It took the entire team of Mashq almost three months to plan, record, shoot and edit the video before it was released on the internet. The song was produced by Rj Umar Nisar featuring Ayaan Sajad and Najmus Saqib in association with Achabal Open Mic under the label Mashq Talks.

Nisar says that after BeDard turned out to be a hit song, Sajad has been getting a lot of offers from renowned celebrities and artists.

“I have featured in the song both with my voice as well as acting. Earlier I was not part of acting but RJ Umar motivated me to do both singing as well as acting which eventually worked pretty well,” the young artist says.