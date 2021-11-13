MARKET NEWS

English
The Tippling Point | Ginniest of all gins: the origin story of Gordon's London Dry

Alexander Gordon was so finicky about the quality of his product that he never allowed his son Charles to take over the company until the latter completed a full seven-year apprenticeship.

Manu Remakant
November 13, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
Gordon's gin is now available in more than 180 countries across the world.

What was the first gin you tried?

If you are English, your answer would most probably be Gordon's. The next time you breeze into a premium liquor shop, let your eyes roam around the gin section. This amazing stuff that began its journey 250 years ago, and is now available in more than 180 countries across the world, would not fail to catch your attention.

manu-remakant-logo-the-tippling-point-logo1-R-258x258The notoriety London gained from the publication of 'Gin Lane' print by Hogarth that depicted the city as a gin-sodden place of immorality in the 18th century had to be shaken off. Yes, for some time people seriously thought the drink could even claim more lives than the black death did, as drunkenness along with sex were the only refreshments poor men could afford.

It was against such an utter state of depravity and chaos that a man named Alexander Gordon opened his gin distillery in 1769.

Alexander came from Scotland. As an astute businessman, he knew London was fertile with its rich natural water sources, ideal to set up a gin distillery. He was sure to hit goldmine if he could take advantage of the pure water in the Clerkenwell area of London, where he settled down for business.

William Hogarth's 'Gin Lane'. (Wikimedia Commons) William Hogarth's 'Gin Lane'. (Wikimedia Commons)

His first product - Special London Dry Gin - the 'ginniest of all gins', with its predominance of juniper -  was a huge success (the company uses the same recipe it found in 1786). The popular London dry style gin later evolved from the product, though Gordon's bottles didn't particularly announce it on their labels.

Alexander Gordon was so finicky about the quality of his product that he never allowed his son Charles to take over the company until the latter completed a full seven-year apprenticeship. The business passed from the Gordon family on its way to merge with Tanqueray resulting in the world's largest gin house - Tanqueray Gordon & Co.

Also read: Charles Tanqueray And The Story Of London Dry Gin

So what is Gordon's gin?

Once the base spirit, made from the best quality wheat, meets the special collection of four botanicals - juniper, coriander, angelica and liquorice -magic happens. But as you know, it takes a lot of hard work to pull the rabbit out of the hat. The range of samples suppliers provide goes through a rigorous testing process. Only the best are handpicked as consistency is the key. The point is that it should harken back to the same taste people relished in the 18th century.

Gordon's London Dry Gin Photo by Steven Brace via Wikimedia Commons

One of the copper pot stills built nearly 200 years ago could tell the story of the period of George III and also an air raid it survived during the Second World War. The distillery had to rise from the ashes.

Apart from the one in Cameronbridge site, Gordon's has distilleries in Nigeria, South Africa, and Canada as well.

In addition to the standard Special London Dry Gin, Gordon's has ventured boldly into the flavoured market also. Orange was released in 1929 and Lemon in 1931. With lower alcohol and added sweetness, Gordon's was definitely eyeing women customers.

In July 2017, Gordon released its Premium Pink. Inspired from a red berry liqueur released in 1880, it packs the flavours of an assortment of berries. Its instant success prompted Gordon's to bring out a range of bottled cocktails (Fifty-Fifty, Gimlet, Piccadilly Cocktail, Manhattan, etc.), a few of which were ready to serve.

Also read: Stock your home bar with these new spirits this festive season
Manu Remakant is a freelance writer who also runs a video blog — A Cup of Kavitha — introducing world poetry to Malayalis. The views expressed here are personal.
Tags: #Alcohol history #Alexander Gordon #Food and drink #Food history #Gin history #Gordon's Gin #London Dry Gin #Tanqueray #Tanqueray Gordon #The Tippling Point #William Hogarth
first published: Nov 13, 2021 12:29 pm

