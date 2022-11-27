 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Registry of Sarees Bangalore, and nine stories through sarees

Jayanthi Madhukar
Nov 27, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

An exhibition featuring 108 sarees, Red Lilies, Water Birds – The Saree in Nine Stories, is on at Anegundi, a small village close to Hampi in Karnataka.

The exhibition, being held in association with the Kishkinda Trust, will remain on view through December 6, daily, except Tuesdays.

For someone who appreciates handlooms, a visit to The Registry of Sarees (TRS) in Bengaluru can be quite rewarding. There are sarees of the softest fabrics displayed rather grandly on the walls from ceiling to floor and on tables, each one of them giving an insight into traditions and complexity of the weave.

When Ahalya Mathan founded TRS, she wished it to be a research and study centre that would enable design, curatorial and publishing projects in the area of handspun and handwoven textiles. In the five years since, TRS have collected sarees from collectors and family collections, including the late Martand Singh, an extraordinary textile revivalist, and have displayed the saree collections in places where there are no formal museums and are close to the region’s weavers. For instance, one exhibition was held in Chirana village in Rajasthan, a first for the village.

This month, an exhibition entitled Red Lilies, Water Birds – The Saree in Nine Stories, is presented by TRS in Anegundi in Hampi, Karnataka, and is curated by Mayank Mansingh Kaul with design by Reha Sodhi. “It (the exhibition) is a narrative that is 150 years old and Red Lilies, Water Birds feeds the curatorial path TRS has embarked upon,” Mathan said.

The exhibition features a selection of 108 sarees and draped garments, organized under nine themes or stories. They represent a period of almost a century, from the late 19th to the early 20th, and comprise textiles from some of the most prominent handloom centres of India, including Kanchipuram, Venkatagiri, Chanderi, Paithan, Patan, Varanasi, Murshidabad, and Sambalpur.

The Nine Stories

At a time when sarees and drapes are primarily known by where they were woven (Banarasi, Paithani, Kanjeevaram), the exhibition is explored through nine themes which go beyond, highlighting distinct aesthetic-technical aspects which are common to broader geographies. These themes are: the use of fibres in their un-dyed form or kora, the colour red, ikat, stripes and checks, metallic brocades of Deccan and South India, metallic brocades of Deccan and Gujarat, traditions of Varanasi handlooms (in two parts), and global influences.