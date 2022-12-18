 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lifestyle

The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari author Robin Sharma: 'Nothing fails like success'

Pavan Lall
Dec 18, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

"From a business point of view, one of the biggest traps is resting on your winning formula. You have to disrupt yourself."

Robin Sharma, author and leadership expert.

Robin Sharma, the leadership expert and author of The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari and The 5 am Club, was in Mumbai recently and caught up with Moneycontrol to talk about the challenges that executives run into, the fine art of transforming management behaviour and why he thinks old-economy businesses still have an edge on new-age ones. Sharma, who was born in Africa, grew up in Canada and is a litigation lawyer by training, has advised large corporations, rock stars, and royal families, and is of the view that leaders must constantly disrupt themselves to effect change in their organizations. Edited excerpts:

You call yourself a leadership missionary…what does that mean?

My mission is to help people understand that we have a choice when we walk out into the world every day; we can be victims or we can be leaders, and you don't have to have a title to be a leader. Leadership is a series of qualities, like a commitment to great service and excellence, to be ethical, to finding solutions versus problems.

So, my mission is to really help people who… might have fallen into the trap of being victims - they think this idea will never work, or I could never get fit, or I could never move up through the organisation, I could never innovate, I could never make a contribution - my mission is to help those people make the leap from CBE (complain, blame and excuse) to APR (absolute personal responsibility).

So even if they're not the CEO, they can show leadership in their role. An example was when I was in a Johannesburg airport, I walked into the restroom, and the janitor said, ‘welcome to my office.’ He was enthusiastic, and he clearly took a lot of pride in his work. It's a great example of someone taking pride in a job that most people wouldn’t, and he conveyed magic. Now, he's not the CEO. No one's seeing him. But he showed leadership.

What, in your opinion, is likely to be an enduring management challenge for business leaders?